Trump’s border surge is working. Here are 5 things likely to happen next

President Donald J. Trump wasted no time implementing his long-promised crackdown on illegal immigration, sending a clear and decisive message to would-be border crossers: Don’t bother trying, you will be sent back. Within his first few days in office, Trump’s actions have sharply contrasted with President Joe Biden’s open invitation in 2016 to would-be migrants the world over to "surge to the border."

Under the previous administration, Biden’s border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, famously declared, "Do not come," while on a visit to Guatemala. They came anyway, ignoring her empty rhetoric and looking instead at the open arms at the border.

Border crossings soon soared to record levels, overwhelming border patrol agents, compromising national security and putting American lives at risk.

ACTIVE-DUTY TROOPS BEGIN ARRIVING AT US-MEXICO BORDER IN TEXAS AND CALIFORNIA TO COMBAT MIGRANT CRISIS

Trump’s first days back in office show the power of action. One of the most immediate impacts of Trump’s border policies has been a dramatic reduction in illegal crossings. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, encounters at ports of entry – international airports and official border crossings – dropped 97% by the second day of the Trump administration. Overall, encounters on the southern border decreased by 35% when comparing the last three days of the Biden administration to the first three days of Trump’s term.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Over the last three full days of the Biden administration, migrant encounters at ports of entry averaged 1,645 per day. By comparison, in the three days following President Trump’s inauguration, encounters at ports of entry plummeted to fewer than 500 per day with only 44 by 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 due to Trump’s scrapping of the CBPOne app within 15 minutes of taking the oath of office.

Under the Biden administration, the app was touted as a "legal pathway" for nearly 1 million migrants to enter the U.S. However, critics argued that it undermined border enforcement by providing an easily exploitable mechanism for entry. By eliminating this app, Trump reasserted control over the border, closing a loophole that had been a magnet for illegal crossings.

In addition to halting the CBPOne app, the Trump administration has begun reinstating proven policies like the Remain in Mexico program, which requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed. This policy not only discourages fraudulent asylum claims but also alleviates strain on U.S. resources and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the administration has prioritized ending "catch and release" and increasing the repatriation of criminal illegal aliens — even enlisting the U.S. military to fly deportees back home. These measures send a clear signal that America is once again serious about enforcing its immigration laws and protecting its borders.

Trump’s success on the border will trigger follow-on effects. Here are five to watch:

1. Ongoing decline in illegal crossing attempts

The decisive actions taken by the Trump administration will likely discourage future attempts at illegal entry. Migrants and human smugglers will recognize that the political environment has changed, making it far more difficult to cross the border unlawfully. Success leads to success.

2. Cartel adaptation

Mexican criminal drug and human trafficking cartels and their allies in the Mexican government will undoubtedly adjust their tactics. Redoubled efforts at intimidation and bribery aimed at U.S. and local officials will be used to reopen smuggling channels. The Trump administration, especially a newly invigorated FBI under Kash Patel, nominated as director, will need to remain vigilant to counter these evolving threats.

3. Mexican government response

Mexico’s government has already begun adjusting to the new reality of Trump’s leadership, launching the "Mexico te abraza" — Mexico hugs you — program on Jan. 20 to welcome repatriated Mexican citizens, according to the Dallas Morning News. The program, with a new mobile app, comes in response to rumors of massive workplace ICE raids. Mexican citizens returning home through "Mexico te abraza" will receive a debit card with about $90, to pay for transportation back home.

4. Labor market adjustments

Certain industries, such as agriculture and hospitality, may face labor shortages as illegal immigration declines. This could result in upward pressure on wages, which may benefit American workers, albeit with some inflationary effects in the short term.

5. Rise of automation

Over the longer term, industries impacted by labor shortages are likely to turn to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to meet demand. Historical examples, such as the mechanization of California’s tomato harvests in the 1960s following labor shortages, demonstrate how innovation can offset a reduced labor supply.

In 1961, 25 mechanical harvesters picked 0.5% of California’s tomato crop. Only nine years later, 99.9% of California’s tomato crop was harvested mechanically. Investment in automation will reduce dependency on migrant labor while boosting efficiency — and machines don’t draw taxpayer-funded welfare benefits, and they don’t overwhelm emergency rooms.

Trump’s rapid success in curbing illegal immigration stands as a testament to the effectiveness of strong, decisive leadership.

His early actions — from scrapping the CBPOne app to reinstating policies like Remain in Mexico — mark a sharp departure from the Biden administration’s open arms for illegal immigrants and criminals from all over the globe.

As border crossings plummet and America’s immigration system regains control, it is clear that a new sheriff is in town, one committed to putting America’s security and sovereignty first.