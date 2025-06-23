I witnessed BLM destruction firsthand and I know the true goal behind anti-ICE protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The political and ideological violence that has exploded in Los Angeles and elsewhere in America over the past weeks has little to do with the issue of illegal immigrants. The goal, rather, was to exploit this issue for the emotion that is needed to grow a crowd into a national mass movement. The aim here has nothing to do with immigration reform but everything to do with the total and unrepentant dismantling of America.

We have been here before. Over and over.

From 2012 to 2020, it was the Black people, especially those in my community, who were mercilessly exploited by the same radicals to advance their causes. We had riots after the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and the granddaddy of them all, George Floyd and they were done in the name of social justice.

They screamed "Black Lives Matter!" They made speeches on systemic racism, White privilege, mass incarceration, Black bodies and on. It was pure spectacle.

Yet, this political and ideological violence, especially after Floyd’s death, manifested itself physically in the destruction of my already impoverished neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Yet these protests destroyed my already impoverished neighborhood even further. I had to arrange for senior citizens to get rides to pharmacies in the suburbs for their medicine. I organized crews to sweep up the glass from broken windows in the nearby shops. I had food brought in to make sure no one went hungry, since some were afraid to come out of their homes.

Meanwhile, the leaders of those protests raked in so much money. It was like the Niagara Falls of White guilt money. They said all that money would go to Blacks on the ground.

Instead, it went to Black Lives Matter mansions, White liberal women preaching about White fragility, elite Black professors pushing antiracism, non-profits promising us the magic pill of diversity, teachers’ unions promising they will lift the most disadvantaged among us not with hard work but equity and on and on.

Not one single penny came into my neighborhood — not that I ever wanted "Black pain" money. It was the biggest scam I have ever seen in my life.

America has been paying the price ever since. It is stunning for me to watch wealthy American neighborhoods like the ones in the Bay Area fight over race and ethnic studies in their schools — again, all done in the name of those in my neighborhood. It simply stuns me that they believe the best way to help us is to remove honors classes and lower standards across the board.

But what good is an uneducated or undereducated mind to America?

Then again, that is the objective of those who commit political and ideological violence in the American streets. Liberalism — not racism — destroyed my neighborhood and created generations of impoverished people who don’t know a life without some sort of dependency on the government. That’s socialism, Marxism, or whatever you want to call it.

What you’re seeing on the streets today in Los Angeles and elsewhere is a continuation of this dismantling of America. They’re not going to stop and that is the truth. We have to look dead in the eye and understand. They’re testing us — our resolve as Americans — and they believe we are weak. That is why they commit street violence with such impunity.

I have taken a stand in my neighborhood to break away from the grip of these anti-Americans. I don’t take my Americanness for granted. Once it is lost, it will be forever. That is why in my prayer at the Republican National Convention I brought up the reality that far too many of us have forgotten how to be Americans.

Have you?

