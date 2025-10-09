I nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize — here’s why he deserves it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When I wrote to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Jan. 29, 2025, it was with urgency. I did it just days after President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration and ahead of the Committee’s January 31 deadline.

Some called it premature, but they clearly missed the fine print. My nomination was tied to the actual release of the hostages. I wanted to honor his unwavering commitment to secure the release of hostages from one of the most complex and volatile regions in the world.

FROM OCT 7 CAPTIVITY TO FREEDOM: PRESIDENT TRUMP SAVED ME — AND I BELIEVE HE CAN FREE THE REMAINING HOSTAGES

I wrote to the Committee not only as a law professor, one of the categories eligible to nominate, but also as an American-Israeli who has witnessed firsthand the devastating rise of antisemitism and the growing attacks on myself and my community.

Against this backdrop, the return of the hostages, my brothers and sisters, is a deeply personal victory. These innocent individuals were abducted from their homes and families, held in captivity under brutal conditions, and used as bargaining chips in a war against civilization itself. Their return is an act of justice and humanity, and President Trump plays a decisive role in releasing them.

President Trump’s diplomatic impact is already cemented in history. From the Abraham Accords, which reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, to his relentless efforts to continue to secure peace through strength. His ability to broker peace, hold adversaries accountable, and foster alliances has positioned him as one of the most consequential leaders of our time. His leadership is so consequential that even Iran, long the chief sponsor of terror and resistance to peace, was forced to recalibrate its rhetoric and behavior in the face of the new regional reality his policies created.

Should President Trump succeed, he will do what no president before him has achieved: turn the dream of lasting peace in the Middle East into reality, extending the promise of the Abraham Accords even further.

At the heart of these achievements lies his unmatched ability to negotiate, the same mastery of leverage, timing, and persuasion that once defined The Art of the Deal. President Trump understands that diplomacy, like business, requires clarity of purpose, the courage to walk away, and the instinct to seize opportunity when it appears. He brought that rare combination of toughness and vision to the global stage, turning what others deemed impossible into historic breakthroughs for peace.

I submitted my nomination out of hope: hope that his leadership could save lives; hope that his administration will continue to confront antisemitism and hatred; and hope that the safe return of the hostages would mark the start of a lasting peace in the Middle East. Amen to that.