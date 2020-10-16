David Bossie: Liberal media want Biden to become president, cover up report about son’s shady business deals

The left is desperate to defeat President Trump in his bid for reelection — by any means necessary.

Look no further than Big Tech’s censoring of an inflammatory investigative report in The New York Post this week about the shady business dealings of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine and China.

The jaw-dropping disclosures by the newspaper reveal emails never before made public that detail Hunter Biden’s lucrative and highly conflicted actions with wealthy businessmen in Kiev and Beijing.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT CBS REPORTER WHEN ASKED ABOUT NY POST REPORT: 'I HAVE NO RESPONSE, ANOTHER SMEAR CAMPAIGN'

It’s now abundantly clear the people who run the social media giants like Facebook and Twitter believe it’s their duty to put their thumbs on the scale to help former Vice President Biden defeat President Trump in the November election.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, because this dangerous behavior extends far beyond liberal social media bias. In fact, it’s been going on to an alarming degree for the duration of the Trump administration.

The entire liberal media establishment has been politicized and has worked to destroy President Trump since he was duly elected as our 45th president on Nov. 8, 2016.

Sure, there’s always been media bias in our country. But under Trump, the left-wing media have teamed up with the Democratic National Committee. News organizations like The New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC now behave like pro-Biden Super PACs.

After NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s partisan performance at the town hall with President Trump televised by her network Thursday night, NBC should be known as the National Biden Channel.

All eyes will be on debate moderator and NBC reporter Kristen Welker when she asks questions at this coming Thursday’s final presidential debate between Trump and Biden that will air on many networks and news channels.

At the same time Guthrie was asking President Trump every tough question in the book Thursday night, on ABC former Clinton staffer and now chief anchor for the network George Stephanopoulos was gently tossing Biden softballs. Stephanopoulos found no time to ask Joe Biden about the Hunter Biden and The New York Post story.

The level of blatant bias in the dramatically different treatment Biden and President Trump received at their town halls is simply absurd.

The truth is that there are investigative journalists at mainstream media outlets who would love to dive into the Hunter Biden story — but because their news organizations are obviously supporting Biden, they’re not allowed to do so.

Any objective person can see that the Hunter Biden story is big and could lead to a Pulitzer Prize. This is another example of a biased media forced to miss the real story for political purposes —just like with the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

The saga of C-SPAN’s suspended political editor and “Washington Journal” host Steve Scully is another example of anti-Trump bias in the media.

Scully was supposed to be the moderator of the second presidential debate set to air this week night before it was canceled. But last week Scully appeared to have messaged anti-Trumper Anthony Scaramucci for advice about whether he should respond to President Trump’s criticism of Scully’s work early in his career as an intern for then-Sen. Joe Biden.

Scully’s message was supposed to have been private, but ended up on the public side of Twitter for the world to see. The blowback was harsh, prompting Scully to claim that his account was hacked and that he didn’t write the message. Since then, Scully’s excuse has turned out to be a lie, causing him to be suspended indefinitely by C-SPAN.

The Presidential Debate Commission must answer for why it chose a former Biden intern to moderate a Trump-Biden presidential debate in the first place.

There’s a powerful reason that Facebook and Twitter have chosen to engage in censorship with The New York Post’s dynamite story about Biden’s family corruption in the D.C. swamp.

Look no further than failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. She has blamed Facebook and Twitter in part for her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election. The former first lady, senator and secretary of state regularly slams Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Eye-popping headlines, like “Hillary Clinton slams Mark Zuckerberg as ‘Trumpian’ and ‘authoritarian,’ says Facebook ‘intends’ to reelect Trump” in MarketWatch and “Hillary Clinton Argues ‘Mark Zuckerberg Should Pay a Price’ for False Facebook Ads” in the Hollywood Reporter make it clear that the highest levels of the liberal machine are putting enormous pressure on social media to tip the scale for Biden in 2020.

As president of Citizens United, I know firsthand that censorship and attempts to ban free political speech are real. In 2007, there was a law on the books that had the power to put me in jail for running advertisements to promote a documentary I made that was critical of Hillary Clinton.

My organization had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to make sure my First Amendment free speech rights were not violated — a process that took three years. We narrowly won the case 5-4 in our nation’s highest court. I found it unbelievable that four justices took the position that certain forms of political speech in our country could be banned.

The Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration opposed our 2010 victory for free speech from the beginning and did everything in its power to reverse it. For the past 10 years, the entire Democratic establishment has made it a top priority to undo the freedoms that were reasserted by the landmark Citizens United decision, but the pesky First Amendment keeps getting in their way.

So if you’re waiting for Biden to renounce censorship in the case of Facebook and Twitter and The New York Post’s Hunter Biden story, don’t hold your breath. The left — from Joe Biden, to Barack Obama, to Hillary Clinton— believes less free speech is good because that means less scrutiny for them and their dangerous plans for America.

Sadly, Joe Biden is controlled by left-wing forces in our country that oppose free speech that they disagree with. Look no further than the violence against conservative students and the banning of conservative speakers on campuses — along with the ongoing threats, violence and criminal activity of radical far-left Antifa thugs in our city streets.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

The Senate Judiciary Committee is right to issue subpoenas to Big Tech executives to explain their destructive and unconstitutional actions. Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., should also demand all communications from these companies that discusses how they decided to censor The New York Post’s story exposing the Biden family’s alleged international corruption — and whether there was coordination with the Biden campaign.

Election interference of this scale — controlling the free flow of information — is indeed a threat to democracy, as Sen. Graham asserts. But isn’t it also an illegal corporate in-kind contribution to the Biden presidential campaign? Tough questions must be asked, and defenders of the Constitution on the Judiciary Committee like Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, and Josh Hawley of Missouri are just the leaders to do it.

The left is doing everything in its power to defeat President Trump. But sometimes, in the heat of battle, knee-jerk actions can backfire and do more harm than good. Such is the case of censoring The New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yes, the Post’s story is devastating on its face. It shows that Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for years about what he knows about Hunter Biden’s compromising overseas business transactions. But now the story is taking on a life of its own and will be 10 times more damaging to Biden.

More Americans are starting to wonder: What’s all the hubbub about? This may include many first-time voters who want to know what Facebook and Twitter are trying to cover up for Biden. This story is far from over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM DAVID BOSSIE