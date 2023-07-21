Hunter Biden's fate, country music's Jason Aldean, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host breaks down what was inside the FBI-generated FD-1023 form. Continue reading…

BLOW THE WHISTLE – IRS whistleblowers reveal who's really to blame for shocking Biden corruption. Continue reading…

WOULD YOU BUY A CAR FROM THIS MAN? – Biden’s power-mad Big Government wants to screw up how you buy a car. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – It's another week, another country music star falsely accused of racism. Continue reading…

HUNTER BIDEN'S FATE – The critical court deadline that will determine Hunter Biden’s fate. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Country Music Television turns off Jason Aldean. Continue watching…

WHY CAN'T WE BE FRIENDS? – Why Russia and America can never be friends. Continue reading…

TAXED ENOUGH ALREADY – The quiet new way Biden wants to tax you. Continue reading…

CAN'T SILENCE THE ‘SOUND’ – The movie the media tried to kill is still going strong. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…