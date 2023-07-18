The critical court deadline that will determine Hunter Biden’s fate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A critical deadline is quickly approaching that will determine the fate of numerous criminal charges mounting against Hunter Biden and ultimately the web of information linking Hunter to the president and his family.

On July 26, federal Judge Maryellen Noreika will have to decide whether to accept the politically charged sweetheart plea deal hastily cooked up by Attorney General Merrick Garland to relieve Hunter Biden or apply the unbiased facts to the law and postpone the matter so a proper investigation can be completed.

The complex facts in this case are not some fairytale concoction of pee tapes and "Russian collusion." Joe Biden’s son committed serious, clean-cut crimes that implicate the president and should be treated with the gravitas they deserve under our criminal statutes.

As revealed by IRS whistleblower testimony released by the Ways and Means Committee, the "investigation" and prosecution of Hunter Biden and ultimately Joe Biden, was delayed and covered up for years by partisan bureaucrats at the Department of Justice and the IRS.

The explosive testimony included reports that, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the prosecutor recommending a plea deal for Hunter, told his IRS colleagues that the Biden tax charges had been "denied" by DOJ officials in Washington. Other public statements, including those by Garland, conflict with Weiss’ intentions, which he has now walked back.

The Ways and Means Committee released the whistleblower testimony exposing this inappropriate preference and revealed that the Biden administration did indeed retaliate against the whistleblowers by removing the two IRS whistleblowers from the Hunter Biden case in an effort to punish and discredit them.

This is just the latest attempt by entrenched partisan bureaucrats to obstruct, delay and cover up the investigation into President Biden’s son and his questionable business dealings.

Now, Garland and Weiss are asking Judge Noreika to accept a political plea deal in court next week, even after the IRS found that Hunter Biden failed to pay $1 million in taxes on $8.3 million in earnings from foreign business entities in China, Ukraine and Romania.

Even Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee admitted that more information was needed to get to the truth of these matters. A plea deal before all the facts are ascertained would be an unjust outcome.

The IRS investigators on the case recommended felony charges for Biden, but yet again, his last name shielded him from real accountability. This inappropriate and premature plea deal in front of Judge Noreika would allow Hunter Biden to essentially walk free on watered down misdemeanors.

This is a clear attempt to tilt the scales of justice and rig our system in favor of the president's family.

This is clearly a two-tiered prosecutorial system under Garland: one standard for the Bidens and a different one for everyone else. Recently, the Justice Department charged Steven Siff under the same federal statute as Hunter Biden, for just one of the crimes Hunter allegedly committed. Siff was sentenced to prison for 13 months.

The timing of Hunter’s plea deal is no coincidence either, coming just two days before the bombshell June 22 release of the IRS whistleblower testimony. This begs the question: would Hunter Biden even face charges without the Ways and Means Committee investigation?

The plea deal is a shameless attempt by the Department of Justice to let Biden’s son walk free and to stop further investigation into the corruption ring cultivated using Hunter Biden to enrich the entire Biden family.

Garland’s corrupt plea deal should be dead on arrival in Judge Noreika’s court.