RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Americans deserve answers about Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden – Joe Biden’s son, the one who is currently under investigation for tax evasion and money laundering – is now an "acclaimed artist."

Even though he has zero artistic training and only recently started painting, his pieces are selling for up to $500,000. That’s more than seven times the amount of money the average U.S. family makes in a year, and it’s totally unreasonable: even the art critic at The Washington Post claimed that Hunter’s art is worth barely $1,000. So, what are people paying the other $499,000 for?

The answer is as disappointing as it is unsurprising: corruption. Hunter Biden’s "art" sure appears to be just a creative way to launder money and sell access to the Biden presidency.

Even Obama’s former ethics chief described the scam as "absolutely appalling." The Biden family isn’t even trying to hide the scheme. They’re doing this in the open because Hunter Biden has a history of getting away with things just like this.

This marks the one-year anniversary of one of Hunter’s most brazen disasters ever. In October 2020, the New York Post reported that Hunter Biden had abandoned a laptop filled with scandalous, corruption-related emails at a computer repair shop.

The laptop’s contents included messages confirming Hunter’s outreach to foreign business markets, complete with assurances that a certain deal would include "10% for the big guy." If you can’t figure out who "the big guy" is, I’ll give you a hint: it’s probably the same man who is busy presiding over an eye-popping series of crises and comfortably splitting his time between the Oval Office and his Delaware vacation home.

Of course, Big Tech and the mainstream media worked overtime to bury the laptop story, dismissing it without proof as Russian misinformation and trying to scrub it from social media with the election just weeks away. Politico recently confirmed that the story was in fact accurate.

Joe Biden himself may become a target in an ongoing FBI investigation into Hunter’s finances.

Remember Burisma, the shadowy Ukrainian energy company that inexplicably paid Hunter Biden over $83,000 per month to sit on its board, despite his total lack of relevant experience in the international energy arena? How about Hunter’s ties to China? Business Insider has reported that Hunter openly touted high-level contacts in the Chinese government while trying to secure a $2 million retainer to unfreeze a Democrat donor’s Libyan assets.

And recently, a trove of released emails revealed that Joe Biden's brother-in-law, Jack Owens, asked Hunter to help him secure a business license in China. That bit of backdoor scheming paid off: a year later, then-Vice President Biden’s assistant invited Owens to a State Department event with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. It really does pay to know the Bidens.

Joe Biden himself may become a target in an ongoing FBI investigation into Hunter’s finances. The reason? According to new reporting from The Daily Mail, for a period of time while Joe Biden was vice president, the two shared a bank account and paid each other’s bills. This was while Hunter was traveling in the shadiest corners of the international market, receiving ill-gotten sums of money on the strength of his father’s name.

According to emails regarding that shared bank account, at one point, Joe Biden even owed Hunter money. Biden’s historic mismanagement of the American economy makes more sense when you consider that he was once in debt to Hunter Biden.

The American people deserve an independent special counsel to investigate every aspect of Hunter’s shady financial dealings – especially considering his and Joe Biden’s shared bank account.

Just how deep do Hunter’s schemes go, and how much did Joe Biden know about them? We need an independent, transparent investigation to ascertain the truth about the Biden family's shocking history of open, self-enriching corruption.