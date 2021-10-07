RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Biden's radical spending – he promised moderation but we got Sanders socialism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden sought to paint himself as a moderate. The American people are "looking for results, not a revolution," he said at a Democrat debate last year, distancing himself from self-described socialist Bernie Sanders.

But turns out Biden is the revolutionary he claimed he wasn’t – and Americans struggling to make ends meet will be worse off as a result.

Biden has already spent trillions on his left-wing laundry list. Now he’s looking to spend $3.5 trillion more. That’s the equivalent of $27,000 in new spending for every single household in America.

It’s telling that some of the most radical members in Congress are the biggest cheerleaders of this bill.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., who helped draft the plan as Senate Budget Committee chairman, applauded the astonishing level of spending. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., bragged that "the Green New Deal is in the DNA" of this spending spree, citing progressives’ trademark plan to destroy the U.S. economy as we know it. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called it an "enormous progressive victory."

A quick look at some of the proposals in this socialist wish list explains why. Some $3 billion would potentially go toward "tree equity," an environmentalist pet project. There’s the $25 million slated for nonprofit organizations to develop "anti-discrimination and bias training" for the health care sector. And another $1 billion could go toward turning government facilities into "high-performance green buildings."

Still, Biden has the audacity to claim that his Build Back Better agenda costs "zero dollars." This is a cynical, bald-faced lie.

Everything comes with a price. While Biden’s plan currently costs at least $3.5 trillion, the price tag could actually be as high as $5.5 trillion according to one analysis. New research from the Joint Committee on Taxation shows that families making as little as $50,000 will see a tax hike under Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree. In fact, Biden’s proposal would require the largest tax increase in decades.

As Democrats spend with wild abandon, inflation will continue to skyrocket, squandering the economic recovery they inherited.

None of this is remotely "moderate." In fact, in the midst of an intraparty showdown between radical and moderate Democrats, Biden visited the Hill where he played to progressives.

Biden declared there could be no vote on the less controversial infrastructure bill until Democrats agreed to his massive $3.5 trillion wish list, essentially lobbying against his own legislation.

And when he was asked about footage of Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema being followed into the bathroom by leftists protesting her refusal to support the bill, Biden laughed. Such harassment "happens to everybody" he said. It’s "part of the process."

As Democrats spend with wild abandon, inflation will continue to skyrocket, squandering the economic recovery they inherited. As it stands, consumer prices jumped 5.3% in August and producer prices have surged by record-high rates for the past five months. Gasoline prices are up nearly 43%, electricity costs 5.2% more, and apparel has increased by 4.2% over the past year.

Groceries are more expensive too, with Americans seeing higher prices year-over-year for kitchen staples like eggs, chicken and fresh fruit. Even liberal economists like Obama adviser Larry Summers have warned "the inflation risk is real" if these spending habits continue. That amounts to a hidden tax on all Americans, but it hits middle and lower-class Americans hardest.

Meanwhile, rising prices for everyday goods continue to cancel out any wage growth. Adjusting for inflation, wages have fallen since August of last year. Not only has this reduced the value of Americans’ paychecks, it’s also discouraged them from going back to work, hindering our economic recovery and creating a labor shortage.

Far from championing the working class, Biden has made them poorer.

After shutting down the country, paying people to stay home, and forcing nearly 40% of small businesses to close their doors for good, Democrats are adding insult to injury by making cash-strapped Americans foot the bill for their progressive fantasies. Taxpayers – and future generations of taxpayers – can’t afford such wasteful and frivolous spending.

Biden bragged that his reckless tax-and-spending sprees would "fundamentally [change] the nature and structure of our economy."

For hard-working Americans, that’s exactly the fear.