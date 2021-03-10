Deroy Murdock: HR1, the 'For the People Act,' tells us the Democratic Party is now the party of vote fraud

The Democratic Party is the party of vote fraud.

Yes, this is quite a charge, but abundant evidence confirms this allegation.

•Democrats resist virtually every Republican idea to make America’s elections more secure, and they labor tirelessly to make this country’s elections more chaotic, more unsupervised, and more unreliable. Democrats used COVID-19 as an excuse to dilute voting standards that would make the citizens of almost any Third World country blush.

•Democrats, not Republicans, blasted out mass-mail-in ballots to everyone on voter rolls in multiple states — whether requested or not. Among other places, these phantom ballots littered apartment-building lobbies in Las Vegas, where Democrat officials in Clark County, Nevada, tossed ballots around like confetti.

Actual live ballots even wound up in trash cans — never mind the thousands of American GIs who perished face down in the sands, from Iwo Jima to Normandy, fighting for the right of Americans to cast such sacred ballots.

How many of these ballots, unattached to actual voters, nonetheless were filled out and submitted? Who knows?

•Democrats, not Republicans, installed ballot drop boxes on sidewalks, where nobody oversaw them. How many fraudulent ballots got deposited in these boxes, unchecked, and then got counted? Who knows?

•Democrats, not Republicans, diluted signature-match standards, which made it easier to accept and tabulate mail-in ballots with forged signatures.

•Democrats, not Republicans, blocked GOP observers from ballot-counting rooms in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, and other Democrat swing-state cities. In contrast, Democrat observers did their jobs in peace in Republican-controlled areas. How do we know this? It’s safe to say that if GOP election officials had given Democrat challengers so much as one dirty look, it would have dominated the headlines for days.

•In February 2017, Virginia lawmakers passed SB 1105. This bill would have required "the local electoral boards to direct the general registrars to investigate the list of registered voters whenever the number of registered voters in a county or city exceeds the population of persons age 18 years or older…" If there are more registered voters than voting-age citizens, take a look. How sensible.

"This bill simply responds to inquiring minds across Virginia," said State Senator Mark D. Obenshain, the bill’s sponsor.

Well, guess what? Former governor Terry McAuliffe — a Democrat, not a Republican — vetoed that measure. Thanks to McAuliffe, phantom voters lived to vote another day.

•The federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (AKA the Motor Voter Act) and the Help America Vote Act of 2002 both require that states maintain accurate voter rolls.

To obey these federal laws, former Governor Rick Scott (R – Florida) attempted to remove 51,308 dead people from the voter rolls.

Not so fast!

Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder — a Democrat, not a Republican — sued Florida.

Holder claimed that the governor’s act of electoral hygiene violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Never mind the fact that only five of Florida’s 67 counties were subject to the VRA.

Holder and the DOJ behaved as if the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Freedom Riders fought valiantly to ensure the voting rights of the deceased.

•And now, Democrats — not Republicans — are pushing H.R. 1, a bill that would take everything that went haywire last November and shove it into the U.S. Code. The House passed this measure last week, 220 Yeas (all Democrat) to 210 Nays.

Among many things, H.R. 1 would shift control of elections from cities, counties and states to Washington, D.C. It would make mass mail-in ballots permanent, prohibit voter ID, launch automatic voter registration (whether people want to vote or not), allow same-day registration and voting (allowing zero time to vet potential voters for eligibility), enshrine ballot harvesting, and funnel all appeals into one court — the traditionally Democrat-controlled D.C. Circuit Court.

What could go wrong?

Step one in foiling the Democrat Party, the party of vote fraud, is to follow the advice that former first lady Nancy Reagan might have offered:

Just say No to H.R. 1.

