How to grill the perfect steak

As a fifth-generation, family owner of Omaha Steaks, I literally grew up grilling. It’s my heritage. My great, great-grandfather started the company and for nearly 100 years, we’ve been working to help our customers to master the art of grilling the perfect steak.

I had great teachers in my dad and other family members, but I have had my share of grill disasters, too.

Above all, I think it’s important not to be intimidated by grilling. If you start with delicious Omaha Steaks, have the right tools and use our tried and true tips for grilling the perfect steak, you can’t miss.

Never pierce the steak when grilling as that allows the flavorful juices to escape. Don’t press or squish the steaks or burgers when grilling either. Just let them be!

But back to the beginning. It really is important to start with a great steak. My personal favorite is a New York Strip. I use a gas grill, but there’s a lot to be said for charcoal grills, too. It’s really just a personal preference and in my case, I choose convenience as gas grills are ready to use so quickly.

Next, you need the right tools.

Here’s a list of what I consider to be the top six grilling tool “must haves”:

1. Extra virgin olive oil and an all-purpose seasoning like Omaha Steaks Signature Blend

Start by brushing the olive oil on both sides of the steaks and then sprinkle them with an all-purpose seasoning or salt and pepper.

2. Tongs

Long handled tongs are the key to getting your steaks on and off the grill and flipping them safely. It’s a good practice to have two sets – one set for raw meat and the other for cooked.

3. A ruler

Use a ruler to measure the thickness of your steaks so you know how long to grill them to the perfect degree of doneness.

4. A timer plus a steak grilling chart or a steak app

Of course, I like the Omaha Steaks iPhone App, SteakTime – our app has an innovative grilling timer that enables you to create a personalized steak timer setting for all your guests – ensuring that everyone’s steak is grilled to perfection and ready to serve at the same time.

5. A meat thermometer

Once you’ve measured your steak and cooked it for the time indicated for the degree of doneness you want, use a thermometer to take the internal temperature of the steak to verify that it is ready. I use the iGrill Bluetooth temperature probe, which works with our Steaktime app.

6. A grill brush

This tool is crucial for getting the best flavor and sear marks on your steaks. Keeping your grill grates clean also keeps your food from sticking. Use the grill brush both before and after you grill to keep the grates clean.

Now that you've got the top tools, here are my top five five tips for perfect grilling:

Most steaks don’t take very long to cook on the grill, so be careful to avoid overcooking. You can always put a steak back on the fire, but it’s hard to correct an overdone steak disaster.

It’s also fun to experiment with different foods on the grill. The more variety the better.

Grilled vegetables, for example, taste great and the bright colors make an impressive presentation, alongside a perfectly prepared steak. My favorites for grilling are: asparagus, green onions, fennel, red bell peppers and Portobello mushrooms.

My advice is to just jump in and start grilling. Like any newly acquired skill, the more you do it, the more confidence you will have. And, if you start with a great steak and use the right tools and grilling tips, you can’t miss.

