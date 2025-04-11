Will House Republicans self-destruct? Courtroom coup, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host highlights President Donald Trump's economic wins at home and abroad. Continue watching…
HUGH HEWITT – Will the House GOP self-destruct in the week ahead? Continue reading…
VOICE OF FREEDOM – I survived the Iran hostage crisis. People desperately need the VOA. Continue reading…
NO GOOD ARGUMENT – Democrats have made a fatal error opposing DOGE. Continue reading…
FREE RIDE IS OVER – Global system took advantage of America on trade and defense. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor talks movie remakes and the former vice president's latest speech. Continue watching…
COURTROOM COUP – Ending the district judges' war on presidential authority. Continue reading…
USDA SECRETARY – American farmers have a voice in Washington again. Continue reading…
PATRICIA HEATON – I’m a mom on screen and off. Building a family is a journey of love and commitment. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…