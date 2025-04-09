Courtroom Coup: Ending the district judges' war on presidential authority

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats tried every strategy – congressional investigations, impeachments, smear campaigns, weaponizing the criminal justice system, and even ballot disqualifications – to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president again. Yet, on November 5th, the American people spoke loud and clear: enough was enough. Trump won all seven battleground states and the popular vote – a feat no Republican had accomplished since President George W. Bush more than 20 years ago.

On his first day in office, President Trump took bold steps to fulfill his campaign promises and right the wrongs of the last administration. He declared an emergency on the southern border and immediately launched a mass deportation campaign to remove terrorists and other dangerous criminals who had a free pass to enter the country under Joe Biden’s watch.

No American wants to live next to a terrorist or violent criminal. It’s not controversial. And yet, just like everything Trump does – someone, namely the radical left, has a problem with it.

TRUMP-BACKED BILL TO REIN IN FEDERAL JUDGES GETS HOUSE-WIDE VOTE

Thankfully, the Supreme Court has started to push back. Earlier this week, the court reaffirmed the president’s authority to enforce the Alien Enemies Act, rejecting yet another attempt by lower courts to tie the hands of the executive branch.

Since Trump took office, activist judges in district courts have aggressively blocked his executive actions, issuing nationwide injunctions at an unprecedented rate. In fact, in just the first nine weeks of his presidency, district courts issued more nationwide injunctions than in all four years of Joe Biden’s presidency and all eight years of Barack Obama’s term.

In 2025, unelected district judges have overstepped their bounds, inserting themselves into cases where they lack standing or subject matter expertise. Even more concerning, their rulings have had serious consequences for national security—including Judge Boasberg’s attempt to delay the deportation of dangerous gang members. For the party that claims to be the defender of democracy, the fact that an unelected lower court judge can micromanage the commander-in-chief should trouble every single American.

Simply put, injunctions and temporary restraining orders are being weaponized against the executive branch. Currently, 677 unelected district court judges hold the same functional veto power as the president – a man who received 77.3 million votes nationwide. Make this make sense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The No Rogue Rulings Act should be a priority for both sides of the aisle. Let’s be clear – this bill does not strip judges of their ability to decide cases, nor does it interfere with the Supreme Court’s authority as the highest judicial power. This bill ensures that judicial decisions apply only to the specific case at hand, preventing any single judge from imposing a nationwide injunction that far exceeds the scope of their jurisdiction.

President Trump is doing everything he can to deliver on his promises to the American people, but his time in office is limited.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Supporting the No Rogue Rulings Act ensures that the elected President – not unelected judges – can implement the policies Americans voted for to bring forward the urgent change this country needs. Every day we fail to act is another opportunity for a rogue judge to undermine the safety of 330 million Americans. The question is simple: Will we be governed by the Constitution and the President we elected or 677 judicial monarchs nobody voted for?

We know our answer.