Hegseth's top-brass meeting, William Shatner's final frontier, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host weighs in on a potential government shutdown. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – October is the best month for baseball. Continue reading…

POWER PLAY PAYOFF – Trump White House fired up about King Coal’s return to power. Continue reading…

CALLING IN THE GENERALS – What Hegseth’s top-brass meeting should — and shouldn't — mean. Continue reading…

GREEN IS GOOD – Protecting America’s outdoors is patriotic — but radical activism gets in the way. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses the Super Bowl halftime show's next headliner, author JK Rowling's 'spell' against Emma Watson and more. Continue watching…

BROADCAST BIAS – Networks laud their free-speech hero Kimmel, skip how Google censored conservatives. Continue reading…

MEETING WILLIAM SHATNER – The man who brought the final frontier into our living rooms. Continue reading…

EMPTY NEST – Why Gen Z doesn't want to have kids. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…