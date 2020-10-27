Gutfeld on Trump's rallies and Biden's seclusion

Now, I gotta say, Biden's working his ass off here in this video...

As the election approaches, we're watching two competing magic acts.

While Trump is in three places at once, the Dems give us an invisible Joe! He's laying low, saying very little, and the little he says, he gets wrong.

It’s historic.

GIANNO CALDWELL: HIDDEN TRUMP VOTERS AND THE MYSTERY OF 2020

Biden's the first candidate to say, "the less of me, the better." Maybe he's banking on the fact that it's not about him, it’s about the other guy,

What’s his name? Was it George?

So is it four more years of George Bush, or four more years of Joe's host, George Lopez? You decide. One George is a really funny dude. The other is Lopez.

But, if you were looking for a vanishing act -- Joe's your guy. There’s nothing up his sleeve. Or anywhere else.

MICHAEL GOODWIN: TRUMP GOT MY VOTE IN 2016, HERE'S WHY HE GETS IT AGAIN IN 2020

And, unlike Trump, he won't tell you what he thinks. His evasiveness on fracking reveals he's waiting for instructions.

As for packing the court -- he boldly states: "Let’s have a commission!" Which is like boldly stating, "I want a nap!!"

But driving through Pennsylvania this weekend, I saw no signs of Biden. But I saw Biden signs.

While Joe hides, his voters don’t, because voting for him is safe.

Not so with Trump. He's out there. But with the exception of rallies, his voters are not. It’s because for the first time, saying who you'll vote for could get you hurt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

But where there weren’t any signs there were American flags.

Maybe those are "signs" too.

A wink. Not a shout.

As the left vows punishment for those they deem evil, and cities erupt with riots, sorry, “peaceful protests” -- it's sent a message to half of America.

Take a lid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And they have.

But unlike Joe, they'll wake up on Election Day. Because they know if they don't, the magic trick will be a disappearing America.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on October 27, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD