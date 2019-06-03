Gutfeld on Trump’s visit to the UK and Brexit

As Trump visits the UK, we get another nasty display by a media that’s lost track of simple journalism.

First, some hack told the president about an anti-Trump rant by Duchess Meghan. Trump, clearly and obviously referring to the comments, said he didn't know she was nasty - to him. The press portrayed it as Trump calling her nasty. Sorry: not the same.

TRUMP UK VISIT 'INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT' AS BREXIT LOOMS, MACCALLUM SAYS

Then the media erupts after Trump calls the London mayor a loser. But - that was after the mayor called him a bigot.

Trump also said the mayor was as dumb as NYC Mayor di Blasio, but half as tall. That’s funny.

In fact, this whole thing's funny - when hysteria meets the hysterical.

Because times are good when front page news isn’t war, but a silly feud.

Me? I’d rather have a volatile president presiding over good times, than a boring president presiding over bad.

Meanwhile Sky News touts ... A balloon.

When your analysis is reduced to a blow-up toy, maybe London's adults have finally left the building.

But that’s our media and its European clones – always wrong on the big things.

It comes down to the media's three favorite words: "We know best." And the three words that they will never say that could save them: "We were wrong."

So they protest Trump as populism sweeps their country. It's something everyone sees, but them. The rise of the Brexit party – made possible by the media's blanket smear of the average Brit – has now made that their Trump.

So the island feels smaller. A place where not just Trump isn't welcome - but John Cleese, Morrissey, Johnny Rotten … hell, half the country.

And when Trump is gone and they bathe in nostalgia for their own days of hate, all they'll have is their stupid balloon.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 3, 2019.

