Gutfeld on the media reaction to the coronavirus

So let’s review the media reaction to President Trump’s coronavirus presser.

CNN’s ball of hysteria, Brian Stelter, tweeted: "Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president's lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true."

That one tweet defines the media's dark desires for something bad to happen so that all of their previous hate for Trump is validated.

"The fears may be coming true," Brian wish-tweets, relying on the word all CNN's false fantasies bank on: "may."

Every story that collapses hinges on "may." Trump may resign. Trump may not leave office. Michael Avenatti may run for president!

It’s a word that provides cover for the media’s delusional dreams. Today, that dream is a disease.

This time people will surely die! But it will be Trump’s fault, and then finally I’ll be right and CNN President Jeff Zucker will give me a lollipop! It’s a diabolical deal, welcoming a grim hell just to say, "I told you so."

Meanwhile, Gail Collins wrote in The New York Times that we should call the disease “Trumpvirus.”

I say, let's rename "dementia" and call it "The New York Times." Because only a truly mindless paper would still run Gail's laughable drivel. It's an example of how they'd rather politicize than actually help.

Members of the press claim to champion credibility, but their own credibility is a joke.

The Times and CNN can’t be trusted on any topic, because their deranged filter spits out the same answer on everything. “Orange man bad!”

I would call it a “plague,” otherwise known as “Gail Collins Disease.”

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 27, 2020.

