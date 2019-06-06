Gutfeld on the 75th anniversary of D-Day

It's the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All those vets may be in their 90's, but we're in their debt.

They’re the lucky survivors of the Americans who liberated Europe and in some cases spent their last day on the beaches of Normandy.

As always, we must remind ourselves that the lives we lead are based on the lives of others. If you're living a prosperous, peaceful life in America, they built that.

That includes our freedom to pursue happiness and especially the God-given right to be stupid and self-obsessed. We owe that to them, too.

The leisure time and carefree existence that enables us to be shallow – that was all made possible by boys who never saw what we have experienced. Boys who never dated and never married because they never even had a first kiss or found a girlfriend.

They were never liked on Facebook or shamed on Twitter. Their life experiences ended so yours could begin.

What have you done with it? Have you savored that gift or wasted it?

In the lives since theirs, we see people addressing the faults of those from the past. We are the enlightened generation – shedding the sins of those who came before us.

We, the young, superior and open-minded, scoff at the old, frail and infirm. Do they know about our wretched past, and if they do, why haven't they done anything about it?

Turns out they already did a lot.

They faced real aggressions so others could complain about micro-aggressions. That's not a good look, especially when you see it from a beach in Normandy. Seventy-five years ago, that was a place that was nobody's idea of a "safe space."

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 6, 2019.

