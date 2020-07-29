Gutfeld on teachers' unions going after charter schools

As America struggles with COVID-19, rising crime and riots, it's nice that the teachers' unions are helping out. I kid.

In their demands for reopening schools, the United Teachers of Los Angeles — a union for public school teachers — has included, surprise: defunding police. And ... a shutdown of publicly funded, privately operated charter schools.

Now, these go beyond what normal unions demand. Worse, the teachers use this crisis to preserve power by destroying those who won't conform.

By trying to shut down charter schools, the teachers union is demanding the elimination of any competition, and depriving desperate poor families of an education that might change their children's lives.

This speaks to the real truth of a big American problem. It's not systemic racism. It’s our systemically corrupt education system. It’s the teachers' unions, led by leftists, whose only goal is to cancel competition that might reveal their incompetence.

And so, at the start of life, poor students are placed in a system where no matter how many billions of tax dollars are shoveled into it, it just gets worse.

The students don't stand a chance, and the unions prefer it that way.

Yet charter schools produce better-educated kids, with a far better head start in life. You'd think that would be embraced. But the price of union success is student failure.

Once we see the results of charter schools, we realize the cause of all our inequalities isn't racism, it's the scandalous lack of choices left for poor Blacks, poor Whites, poor everyone victimized by urban liberals.]

So these kids begin their lives in a hole — a hole that isn't a grave, but might as well be one. At least for their futures.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on July 29, 2020.

