Gutfeld on millennials’ stresses

A new study of 2,000 millennials finds that a third believe their lives are more stressful than the average person’s. And 60 percent feel life is more stressful than ever before.

OK, kids. To hold those opinions, you cannot have been alive or cognizant during world wars, terror attacks, crime waves, killer diseases, when Jimmy Carter was president, the Cuban missile crisis or when dinosaurs walked the Earth.

How else can you believe that living in the most prosperous, peaceful time in existence – the Trump era - is stressful? You want stressful? Look up 1942 or Don Knotts.

But thinking your life is more stressful is human nature. We all find our own hangnail more urgent than a distant outbreak of malaria.

But there are worse stressors. Here are three: Beto O’Rourke might be president. Sen. Amy Klobuchar could your boss. You could be Anthony Weiner.

And thank God you don't wake up every morning looking like Michael Moore or laughing like Hillary Clinton.

Now top daily stresses in the survey of millennials included a damaged phone screen and ignored social media posts. So life’s good. That ain’t no gas crisis or stagflation.

But also the real stressors never change. Losing a wallet was first. Second, an argument with a partner. Yep, even in this new world, no matter how great your day is, it goes to hell when you-know-who isn't speaking to you.

So we have something in common with our parents, their parents and so on. A cold shoulder still hurts more than zero likes. Hooray for that.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five”on March 19, 2019.

