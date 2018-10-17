Gutfeld on Google’s cowardice

So while Google kills contracts that help our nation's defenses, opting instead to help China's artificial intelligence -- Amazon puts America first.

Despite getting flak from sheltered employees who think national security is for losers, CEO Jeff Bezos sticks to his guns.

He recently said this, “We are going to continue to support the DOD, and I think we should, it doesn’t make any sense to me – sometimes, one of the jobs of senior leadership is to make the right decision, even when it’s unpopular. And if big tech companies are going to turn their back on the U.S. Department of Defense, this country is going to be in trouble."

Now compare that common sense to Google’s virtue-signaling cowardice.

First, Google suspended its contracts with our military when some workers whined about it.

Then they help China create a search engine that censors criticisms of its leaders -- which suits Google, since they'll remove anything that upsets them.

Apparently, this tech titan thinks it more evolved than the country it exploits. Defense is so yesterday. Security is for fascists. Plus they're terrified of the activists in the company cafeteria.

Google ignores their heroic predecessors -- like Ford and Douglas Aircraft -- or tech geniuses Alan Turing and Norbert Wiener. Turing, who helped invent modern computing, also broke secret codes to beat the Nazis. Mathematician, Norbert calculated rocket trajectories during the same war. Even movie stars like Hedy Lamarr helped out. She came up with a guidance system for American torpedos! Top that, Taylor Swift.

These people didn't care about PR. They cared about a country's survival.

Not Google.

They maybe be the greatest search engine on earth, but one thing they'll never find is a spine.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 17, 2018.