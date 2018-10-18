Gutfeld on CNN's anti-mob talking points

Remember Brooke Baldwin’s brave moment -- when she faced down a lone voice, in defense of the mob? It was like a reverse David and Goliath!

Matt Lewis: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob.

Brooke Baldwin: Oh, you're not going to use the mob word.

Matt Lewis: It's totally a mob. It is without a doubt. There's no other word for it.

Brooke Baldwin: A mob? Stop, stop.

Tuesday, Baldwin played a home game on Colbert’s set, defending her effort to ban the "M" word to describe groups of unruly, intimidating people targeting one person. Sorry, I mean a mob.

Here's what she said:

“So, when he brought the ‘mob’ word up again, I called him out. And listen, I don’t want to be the word police and that was not my intention, but I also believe in calling out talking points, and to hear him bring that up, I had to say something.”

Get that? Any opinion Baldwin doesn’t like -- is a talking point. I wonder if Media Matters told her to say that. But, it's funny. She says that calling out a mob is ... Groupthink. Think about that. When you try to defend someone from a large angry group -- you're really just a sheep.

Reminds me of the other "m" word. Moronic. And Brooke Baldwin isn't even related to Alec.

Sorry, it's not woke to portray a mob as protestors. When you offer excuses for harassment, you become its defender -- at airports, restaurants, campuses, the streets. Online. But if you've never said anything that stood you apart from the crowd, how would you know? And before you cite right wing anomalies -- that's merely fringe. For the left, it's mainstream. There's a new one every day.

Like the professor telling people to contaminate or steal the food of Republicans at restaurants. Just another miscreant inciting mob action, built upon previous incitements by leftist leaders, celebrities and activists.

I guess that's a "protest" too? Meaning, if the targets on the right, they had it coming.

And anything else is a talking point.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 18, 2018.