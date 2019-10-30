Gutfeld on Obama calling out cancel culture

On Wednesday we woke up to breaking news. President Barack Obama isn't woke. At all.

“This idea of purity and you're never compromised and you're always politically woke, and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly," Obama said. "The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids, and share certain things with you."

You're telling me that ruining people because they're not as politically pure as you is wrong?

You mean Obama agrees with everything that Dave Chappelle, Dennis Prager, Adam Carolla, Dave Rubin, Joe Rogan, Reason Magazine, “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” National Review, and every sensible talking head on Fox News have been saying all along?

Hurray! How is Don Lemon taking this? Is Chris Cuomo still conscious? What is The New York Times editorial board going to do? I hope BuzzFeed, Vox, Jezebel, and Media Matters have taken all their meds.

It's good to hear this guy bash leftist "cancel culture," but I wish he'd done it when it mattered. That is, when he was president.

Just think how many "uncanceled" people might still have jobs. Antifa would have stayed in its basement sniffing its own toes.

But maybe it's not Obama’s fault that he's a little tardy.

My theory is that he didn't realize how bad it was until his kids came home from college and said, "Holy crap, dad! Avocados are tools of the patriarchy!" That's when he said, "Damn, this bleep is getting out of hand."

When you're the greatest Democrat alive, and your kids might end up joining the young Republicans you gotta do something!

You might want to criticize the way Obama did it. They say you never grow up until your kids come home from college.

The problem with woke culture is that the moment you criticize it, you become the enemy.

So will this "red-pilled" Obama be canceled?

Who knows, but I give him a year before he's listening to Rush Limbaugh in his "MAGA" hat.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 30, 2019.

