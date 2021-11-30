Greg Gutfeld on Waukesha attack: The soft bigotry of low expectations turns deadly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes in the media you end up in dangerous places. The weird thing is often the dangerous places the media goes to were mainly created by the media themselves. It's like someone having a bad acid trip. It's totally self-induced. Kat understands.

Take last year's riots. The media bravely covered it calling it mostly peaceful because nothing says mostly peaceful like a man shot dead protecting his business. That giant lie handicapped the police so they couldn't do a damn thing to stop the riots without being accused of attacking mostly peaceful protesters. The media protected the mob, so the cities burned, and people died. This moved beyond the riots to a nationwide crime wave because as long as you dismiss the crime, you create more crime. You can do it with words.

Here's a recent tweet by CNN.

"Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today marking one week since a car, a car drove through a city Christmas parade killing six people and injuring scores of others."

So a car drove through a parade. Not a racist madman but a car. Thank God he didn't have a driver. It could have been worse. This from a network that takes pains to uncover any human responsible for a silly meme that hurts their feelings, but here a massacre caused by an inanimate object. They blame it on a curling iron, if they thought they could get away with it. And suddenly the media is no longer interested in domestic terrorism. They will also label a Black politician a White supremacist, but when the suspect has more racist social media than Louis Farrakhan, it's the car at fault. You get it. When you're in the media, identifying who is responsible must be avoided if it makes you seem racist to the activist class. So focus on the object and hope the public is as stupid as you think it is.

You can run over a Christmas parade and kill twice as many people as the Boston Marathon bombers, and they will call it an accident. The soft bigotry of low expectations turns into crime and murder because they believe minorities aren't responsible for themselves. Now we have organized looting, the question isn't why it's happening? It's why the hell not? If you're a criminal, it's like stealing Stevie Wonder's french fries. This risk is tiny compared to mugging or drug dealing. Here you can easily overrun a business and steal 900 bucks worth of stuff per person. That's the law in California. So forget robbing a guy coming off a shift at Arby's. All you get is 50 bucks and you end up smelling like a roast beef sandwich.

They now have decriminalized crime and the risk is nil. They might as well advertise it on TV. It's Black Friday every day and everything is marked off 100%. The first 100 customers bust into a storefront window gets a flatscreen and victim status. The media will say don't call it looting because that's racist. Perhaps even covering these crimes at all is racist too. Criminals understand this as they see Democrats are more worried about protecting people from old statues then active crime scenes.

As retail dies, Amazon must be grinning until the next wave goes after their drivers. They will be the new stagecoaches. Instead of guns their drivers will defend themselves with bottles of urine. Now, if you're in the media chances are you protected, as I tape the show, we have security. They make sure the fans in this audience don't attack me, which happens when you are this sexy. Some nights, I feel like Tom Jones trying to get to his dressing room at the Sahara. You 80-year-olds know what I mean. But we have security, especially when we go outside, like when Jesse gets his hair cut. Supercuts can get chaotic, especially since Jesse never tips.

But what happens to those who try to protect the media from the stories that they try to cover? Kevin Nishita, security guard, was shot and killed trying to protect the KRON TV news crew while covering a smash and grab in the Bay Area. As he tried to stop thugs, he was murdered. He was a former cop, who had just retired. He had a wife and kids. Unlike AOC's criminals, he was actually trying to feed his family. Will this wake the media up that crime is out of control and those helping you cover and lose their lives? Will his death remind them again that there's a cost in redefining crime as a form of protest? Will his death have any effect on those who see crime as a joke? Like Seth Rogen.

When a guy on Twitter claimed he was robbed in L.A., Rogen blamed the victim saying don't leave anything valuable in the car. It's called living in a big city. He added he had been robbed before and that "once the guy accident left cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening, you might get a little treat." The guy is so out of touch he pretends being a crime victim is delightful. No wonder he is typecast as an idiot. But what if the next time that knife isn't left not in your car but in your back. Seth hasn't had to think about that. He's rich. It's easy for him to rebound from victimization. Plus, he's always armed with box office poison.

Just imagine if our detectives ignored victims when they report crimes.

Skit of man and woman mocking Seth Rogen's tweets.

Woman: I hear you're the best detective in town and I want to hire you.

Joe Machi: What for toots?

Woman: My store. Fifteen people robbed it yesterday.

Machi: Doll, this is a big city. that's a misdemeanor. Get used to it.

Woman: But I am ruined. They took everything.

Machi: What you dames don't understand is when you move out of the sticks, you got to take the good with the bad. The bad is you are constantly being robbed, you being overtaxed, and homeless people poop in your yard. The good is, we used to have restaurants. If now you'll excuse me, I'm moving to Texas. I have to help Beto O'Rourke get a personality.

Gutfeld: I have no idea what accent that was, but I liked it. Maybe the media should consider the sacrifice made by people like Mr. Nishita, so they could cover their stories. Nishita was shot dead by a thug. Or as CNN might describe it, a bullet drove through the air and struck a man who happened to be in its path.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the November 29, 2021, edition of "Gutfeld!"