Gutfeld on the hacker who tried to poison a Florida city’s water supply

Do you want a feel good story for today?

The feds are trying to track down the hacker who tried to poison a Tampa Bay water supply, by taking over control of a computer system’s mouse.

So, did I say "feel good?"

I lied. Because it’s actually lye.

HACKER TRIED TO POISON FLORIDA WATER SUPPLY NEAR SUPER BOWL, POLICE SAY

The hacker increased sodium hydroxide -- that's lye -- from 100 parts per million, to 11,100 parts per million.

Lye is what you find in drain cleaners. Sprinkle lye on a dead horse and you get a puddle of soap. -- CNN sprinkles it on the truth and calls it "prime time."

I bring this up for one reason. If we know one thing about government and the media it is that they can’t do two things at once. Hell, they can barely do one thing at once.

So while this is happening, you've got journalists chasing down "problematic phrases" instead of actual dangers.

Meanwhile, impeachment part two is their theatrical therapy, designed to please reporters and Dems alike -- because they are alike.

It won't result in anything except delayed COVID relief and old Dems mumbling at podiums.

We've seen it before.

As real threats motor on.

We knew this 20 years ago. As we chased the Gary Condit case and obsessed over Bill Clinton's infidelities -- Al Qaeda had other plans.

The world doesn't stop for our pathetic news cycles. The world takes advantage of our media and our politicians.

We were warned about the water supply before.

Now maybe it’s not a hack but an error. But I’m no expert, I'm in the media.

But I'm willing to bet not a single democrat senator cares much -- there's a circus in town and they're in the box seats, loading up on cotton candy and popcorn — and lies.

Let’s hope they don't drink the water.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on February 10, 2021.

