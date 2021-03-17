Gutfeld on Biden's border flip-flop

You hope, by a certain age, people understand incentives.

Telling someone to come on over, no strings attached? Incentive.

Telling them not to, because you'll be sent back? Disincentive.

Most adults get this.

REP. CHUCK FLEISCHMANN: FIXING BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – IT’S TIME FOR DEMS TO WORK WITH GOP ON A SOLUTION

Too bad Joe Biden, in his ninth decade, hasn’t.

Biden now tells migrants "don't come...yet," even after his earlier wrongheaded invitations overwhelmed the border.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Here's the deal: we are sending back people – first of all, the idea that Joe Biden said come because – I heard the other day they’re coming becauseIi’m a nice guy, and I won’t do what trump did.

ABC NEWS ANCHOR GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: They’re saying this!

BIDEN: Yeah, well here’s the deal, they’re not… I can say quite clearly: don't come. We’re in the process of getting set up. Don't leave your town or city or community…

So wait -- you didn't encourage migrants to come over? And then in the very same breath you say don't come -- yet -- because we’re not ready? Like America's a concert and the doors don’t open till nine!

He literally just did what he denied. Too bad there’s no tape of him saying you shouldn't come.

Oh, wait...

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediate surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum they deserve to be heard, that's who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come…we could afford to take in a heartbeat another two million people… I would also move to increase the number of immigrants able to come to the United States.

Of course, it’s easy to say this if you pretend they're all seeking asylum.

And once you factor other variables -- the effect on minorities in the job market, the disregard for those who legally came here, the impact on a country in a medical crisis, the moral importance of process -- you see the idiocy.

Their feeble defense? Pointing to previous surges under Trump.

ABC NEWS ANCHOR GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of the migrants say they’re coming in because you promised to make things better. it seems to be getting worse, by the day. was it a mistake not to anticipate this surge?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Well, first of all, there was a surge the last two years, 19 and 20 there was a surge as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: This one might be worse.

BIDEN: Well, it could be…

And those surges weren’t egged on by Trump. Remember?

MONTAGE OF ACTIVIST GROUPS PROTESTING ABOUT THE BORDER, AGAINST TRUMP STOPPING IT,

NOVEMBER 16, 2016

LOS ANGELES MAYOR GIL GARCETTI: we'll continue to be a place of refuge, a place that immigrants can come to and where they can feel safe.

EL PASO, TEXAS

JANUARY 26, 2019

Protesters: no to the wall! No to the wall!

CHICAGO, ILL.

JANUARY 25, 2017

MAYOR RAHM EMANUEL: I want to be clear -- we're gonna stay a sanctuary city.

SAN FRANCISCO

NOVEMBER 8, 2019

PROTESTERS: stop taking children! get these families out of prison!

JANUARY 25, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: I can’t say it any more clearly, of what it means for Washington, D.C. to be a sanctuary city.

LOS ANGELES

FEBRUARY 18, 2019

PROTESTERS: what is it? Fake crisis! What is it? Fake crisis!

JULY 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISO

MAYOR LONDON BREED: And we will continue to be, a sanctuary city.

It’s the Dems who promised a safe haven -- in order to handicap Trump’s immigration plan.

The promises were amplified by a sympathetic media, as those who disagreed were deemed xenophobic.

Again, there’s the incentive.

But it was Trump’s blunt honesty and action that stopped the flow. The Dems called his common sense system inhumane.

Yet they do worse -- their soft words luring criminals and helpless kids over.

They’ve created this crisis every single time.

And to deny that, denies facts.

But, hey, if the Dems stop denying facts, they'd get no more friendly press.

That’s their incentive against truth.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 17, 2021.

