Gutfeld on Biden's border catastrophe

The Homeland Security Secretary has asked for volunteers to handle the overwhelming number of migrants encouraged to head for our Southern border by the new administration.

Children are now being separated from their parents for weeks at a time, in detention facilities similar to jails.

The number of kids detained has tripled in just 2 weeks, barely keeping up with the number of women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The media is fine with the border crisis.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT BLAMES BIDEN REVERSAL OF TRUMP POLICIES FOR 'SELF-INFLICTED' MIGRANT SURGE AT BORDER

Because Trump is gone -- so there is no crisis.

And it’s their team at the controls. Which means, no one's at the controls.

But before you break rules you need to understand their value. Meaning you should admit the importance of a border before you decide to ignore it. But you can't get the Dems to even admit a process is necessary before they dump it.

But this isn't a bug in the system. It IS the system.

Those calling for student loan forgiveness ignore that paying one’s debts is vital to social relations.

Those calling for defunding the police fail to see how centuries of trial and error evolved toward the protection of a civil society.

Mathematics helped us build bridges, towers and tunnels for thousands of years, but now it’s racist.

I could keep going.

Saying shelter (a proven historical good) is preferable to homelessness is an attack on the rights of those who wish to freeze to death.

A billion years of sexual reproduction can be brushed off; deciding in a proportionate blink of an eye that genders are fluid;

You see, this White House is hobbled by a greater faulty thinking.

To accept their path forward, you must pretend you weren't ever on the right path before. It’s an ignorance for the sake of change argument -- and when you point to the age-old lessons that prevented much-unneeded strife... Who are you then?

Why, a Neanderthal, proudly.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 9, 2021.

