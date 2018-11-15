Gutfeld: Avenatti deserves due process

Stormy Daniels' lawyer, the esteemed Michael Avenatti, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The whole story is murky but it seems he's accused of similar stuff he's partial to smearing others with.

Now I’m not going to lie. I felt like there was some justice exacted in the universe. And I may be small for feeling that way. But nobody's as small, petty and irresponsible with the lives of others as this guy.

He tried to ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s life with unbelievable allegations that have been referred for criminal investigation. That wrongdoing requires serious poetic justice.

And even if it turns out he's innocent, and he might be -- he's tasting the kind of pain he's put on others, and it’s good to see one leader of a mob get hoisted on his own pitchfork. But even if this feels good, one must resist that feeling, because someone else may have gotten hurt. The alleged victim.

So we must be better than him -- better than Avenatti.

Ok. That’s a low bar. We must be magnificent compared to him.

So, he deserves due process and the presumption of innocence, even if he kept it from Kavanaugh. And he must get all that good stuff our system has to offer, even if he would happily deny it to you, or me.

And maybe if justice is served, he might learn something about his own behavior, his own sins, his own deceit.

But he's Michael Avenatti, so don’t hold your breath.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on November 15, 2018.