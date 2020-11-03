Gutfeld on animals and the election

It’s time for the 2020 election special: Animals Are Great edition!!!

I bet you thought, that you weren't going to have to deal with this today, didn't you?! But to make it through this crazy day, only animals can show you the way!

Remember of course, to vote. Don’t let the lines get your goat.

(Video of two goats with "I love voting" stickers on their heads)

GUTFELD ON THE TRUMP RALLIES

They kind of remind me of CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo.

Hey, but if your guy doesn’t win, remember the next day you’ll still be here and so will they -- so let’s try to work together...especially in swing states, where you can share the swing. It makes things "bearable."

(Video of two bears playing on a tire swing)

Look at them! Aren't they adorable?!! Baby bears are so cute. (Until they rip your face off. Which they do.)

And look, if it doesn't work out -- never give up. It took a while for this guy to get it right.

There’s always 2024.

(Video of a bulldog struggling to climb into a hammock.)

Don’t worry little guy. Straddling a hammock takes practice. (Apologies to Jane and Lisa Hammock!)

And if you're a true American, it’s important to help each other out in times of need. Look at this...

(Video of a German Shepherd pulling a Yorkshire Terrier out of a pool.)

You know that Jasper does this to Dana every single morning, gets her out of the hot tub.

You know that big dog was a Trump supporter!

All right, Democrats, if you lose, you surely can protest, that's your right, but do it with class. When you hit the streets, do it with a smile!

(Video of scores of Pomeranians running out a door)

See how happy they are! And they're not even looting!! What an example.

And finally, always remember that no matter the outcome – “The Five” will always be here for you.

So try to keep up.

(Video of a Dachshund running down the hall followed by a baby duck.)

