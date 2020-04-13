Gutfeld on the “you should’ve acted sooner” media chorus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

On Saturday, The New York Times published a piece that once again hit President Trump for not being “quick” to respond to the virus.

It was written by six journalists, all of whom could have, or should have, done something sooner, but didn't.

But alas, the people who keep saying Trump “should have done something sooner" never say that to the guilty party.

MICHAEL GOODWIN: CORONAVIRUS PARTISANSHIP — DEMOCRATS WANT TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP AMID PANDEMIC

Like the Times itself, which tweeted this on Jan. 9, “There’s no evidence that the virus, a coronavirus, is readily spread by humans, [oops!] and it has not been tied to any deaths.[Double oops!] But health officials in China and internationally are watching it carefully."

Not only did the Times dismiss the virus, but it also trusted China would handle it, thus endangering all of us. And we’re supposed to listen to the Times?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The fact is that if Trump had done everything possible, the press would’ve screamed "autocrat," because that's what they were screaming already. They called his travel restrictions -- which saved lives -- racist. They accused his task force of not being "diverse," as if viruses have an HR department. The only crisis the Times can report on is that Trump is president.

And about "acting too slow" B.S. -- Our economy keeps the world afloat. I hope we examined the effects of a shutdown before we pulled the trigger.

If you didn't, you're an idiot. Or a Times editor.

So yeah, we "could’ve done it sooner” because everything good could be done sooner. But the people saying it now, couldn't be bothered then.

I could show you how, up until February, the virus didn't excite the media. They were neck-deep in the impeachment sandbox.

And now they're taking it seriously.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Why is that? Do we really need to ask?

Impeachment failed, so let’s try this.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on April 13, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD