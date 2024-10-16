GREG GUTFELD: You'd think the person labeled 'border czar' would've had this endorsement all sewn up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GREG GUTFELD: So Border Patrol agents are vowing that they're going to leave in droves if Kamala Harris wins in November. This follows the earlier endorsement of Donald Trump by the Border Patrol Union. Strange, you think the person labeled the ‘border czar’ would've had this endorsement all sewn up.

She should've been a shoo-in, like me for best abs at the Teen Choice Awards. I got robbed. But the truth is, all of these Border Patrol officers fleeing their jobs will be joining a herd of others fleeing their life's work because they know the Dems don't want them doing it. It's mostly men fleeing traditional male jobs – cops, firemen, Teamsters – jobs that often involve serious physical labor or upper body strength. You know, I never realized it before, but upper body strength is kind of sexist. I guess God was a misogynist. That (joke) didn't work.

The bottom line, those who go into professions like these do it for the mission, not the money. There are not a lot of Border Patrol agents whose other car is a Lamborghini. And if you take that mission away by denigrating the work they do, you can expect a rush for the exits that you usually see at a Jets game by the third quarter. And the Dems are wondering why they're doing poorly with men. What you can try is not labeling their central purpose as evil, maybe less redefining and more respecting. Stop saying they're whipping people when it's just Larry Kudlow.

Now what if the teachers or nurses unions made a similar statement that if Trump were elected, they would walk off the job? Can you imagine the level of media hand-wringing, screeching about Trump not valuing the work of these heroes? And yes, I know there are male nurses and teachers – they're always hitting on me. And there are female cops and firefighters, too. Although, I would prefer it's a man who carries me out of my burning apartment. Preferably Ryan Gosling. But whatever your gender is, I respect you for doing these jobs. I don't want to do them, that's for sure. You think I want to run up a flight of stairs into a burning building to grab my bodybuilding trophies? That's what personal assistants are for, and I'm going to wait in the limo.

But we need these jobs, and the Dems need to stop villainizing them. How demoralized does the Border Patrol feel? Well, according to the Washington Examiner, they've lost more than 4,000 personnel since 2020. That's almost 20% of their workforce. Meanwhile, police departments nationwide cannot recruit or retain their headcount. It's the hidden version of defunding. Tens of thousands of cops' salaries have been saved because they never took the job to begin with. They made it a job that Americans truly don't want to do, like working for Kamala Harris. She's lost more employees than the Titanic. Frankly, it's a miracle any cop still shows up for work. AOC must be skipping down Broadway with her bodyguards.

Of course, thanks to no-cash bail and other criminal coddling reforms, arrested perps are back on the street before you can say, hey, where is my wallet? But imagine that whatever you do for a living is undone every day before your day is over. I think my writers can relate to that. But what would that do to your morale? How it must feel to stand out on the southern border under the baking sun, trying to guard the nation from a legal entrance, only to be told that you're the problem?

The entire agency charged with handling cartels and other migrant criminals is in Kamala world – what is really illegal. Maybe that's why Customs and Border Patrol had 15 suicides in 2022 alone, forcing them to hire their first suicidologist. I think The View had to hire one for all of those men working their cameras.

But that's what happens when the mission loses its value, when you're not only told that the work you believed in is evil, but that you've been the bad guy all along. And yes, generally, that means guy, as in those evil monsters with the Y chromosome, lumbering around among us.

So the Dems in the media could try to redefine masculinity all they want. They could pay actors to play real men for Kamala all day long. But it's failing because no matter who wins next month, the real truth is real men and real women know how much we need Border Patrol officers and men like them. The truth is, we can't do without them. Unlike Kamala.