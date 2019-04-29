Gutfeld on how the media makes the world stressful

Gallup surveyed global emotions and found Americans are experiencing the most stress, anger and worry in a decade. And the percentage is significantly higher than other parts of the world. What’s the cause?

If you're in the media business, you will say "Trump!"

In fact, those who disapprove of him were far more likely to feel bad than those who approved. But that nugget speaks to a larger possible culprit. Could it be the media are playing a role too?

We are living in the most prosperous era ever. Huge declines in poverty, crime — and death due to war. We can now worry about triggers and safe spaces because we've never had it this good.

It could be we're spiritually weak. Everybody wants to be strong: emotionally, intellectually, economically. But when you keep asking yourself, "what’s the point?" even when things are great — you’ve got problems.

But we know good news doesn't sell. And the media is in the business to make money. So they convince us to ignore what we see, and focus on what they feel. Which is unfairness, anger, outrage, pain. To them, catastrophe is king as we hurtle toward some environmental, social, and political Armageddon.

The media makes the jam, and social media spreads it.

The difference between concrete evidence and contrary psychological spin has never been so vast.

And it’s making us ill.

So the next time you're feeling bad, ask yourself this.

Is it coming from inside you? Or from that airport TV?

In life, you can't just turn off things that truly make you sick.

The good news here?

You can.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on April 29, 2019.

