Greg Gutfeld: Fascists get into politics to gain power over you and exempt themselves from rules

So, if you want to understand why fascists get into politics, it's never more clear than when you hear it from the fascist. It’s not just because they were too weak for sports and too ugly for showbiz. Although that explains Adam Schiff.

It's to gain power over you. And become exempt from the rules they enforce on others.

It's why as a kid, everybody wanted to be Simon, in a game of Simon says. It's like becoming a narc who sells cocaine, or a New York governor with faster hands than a blackjack dealer.

But then there's Cori Bush. This fiery ball of hypocrisy makes Maxine Waters sound like Mahatma Gandhi. Here she is telling voters that they're gonna get fewer cops on the beat, but she's gonna get more security than a Brink’s truck.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., (August 5): I am going to make sure I get security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending 200 thousand, if I spend 10 more dollars on it you know what, I get to be here to do the work so suck it up and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets

I thought we weren’t defunding the police, that’s what the Dems were saying. If this woman were any more unhinged she’d be the screen door on a trailer in a tornado. She just basically said, f*** you, I’m powerful. I get the protection, and you don't.

And, unlike you, she has private security cuz her body is worth being on this planet right now.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., (August 5): I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now. I have private security because they the white supremacist racist narrative they drive into this country. The fact that they don’t care that this black woman has put her life on the line.

True, her life is worth it. But the same could be said for all those owners of bodegas and clothing stores that were burned, looted, or otherwise destroyed in the riots.

Or how about all the Black and Brown casualties arising from this relentless crime wave egged on by her defunding idiocy. But who knows maybe she'll start making sense.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., (August 5): What other occupation can do work that is out of their scope and still be propped up to do work that is out of their scope. As the nurse, I can’t be the surgeon too. You don’t want me being the surgeon and I am the nurse. At what point do we pay police to be social workers? No, how do they get to be social workers?

The sound of a bird flying into a wheat thresher makes more sense.

INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS ARE TERRIFIED OF SAYING NO TO THE ‘SQUAD’

Bottom line - she's saying she deserves protection, and you don't. At least when the mafia shakes you down- you get some security in return! They don’t leave you at the mercy of other gangs - and then brag about it.

I am not sure you can find a truer version of fascism taking shape if you watched home movies of Mussolini.

For in order for the radical to assume power. They must follow the three key steps: 1. Undermine the stability of institutions that keep us secure, 2. Claim they are for equality for the people, 3. Then gain power and assume authority, minus the previous safeguards for citizens.

Suddenly their promise of equality evaporates. And the police that they so vilified, now works for them only. Meet the new boss, worse than the old boss. Because this boss has no interest in actual equality. Only punishment.

Of course, this is the same lady who vowed revenge against the McCloskey couple. After the Missouri governor pardoned them after they pled guilty to misdemeanors after pointing guns at trespassing BLM protesters.

Rep Cori Bush: Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come.

MISSOURI GOVERNOR PARDONS ST. LOUIS COUPLE AFTER GUILTY PLEAS IN GUN-WAVING INCIDENT

He spat on my name. His day will come. That's personal sentiment coming from a politician about a private citizen. Seems a little crazed. The threat is clear: insult one of your rulers, and there will be hell to pay.

It’s like "Game of Thrones" without the brother/sister marriage. Unless you’re Ilhan Omar.

Now you see why private citizens are buying guns. It's like snow shovels the day before a nor’easter. You have unhinged politicians who don't need to buy guns, surrounded by folks who have them -- threatening citizens who realize the Second Amendment might be the only protection they have.

They’ve already shut down the First Amendment and they’re working their way through the list. They're like Brian Stelter eating his way through the menu at McDonald’s.

Now, Bush claims she gets death threats. I don't doubt it. If you're in the public eye, that's a certainty. I get them regularly -- almost always from the same email address...

[Fake email with Dana Perino’s face and Jasper]

At least Kat has the decency to threaten me in person. But do I have a full security detail? No. Well, yes if you count my yellow belt in slap fighting from Tiger Schulman’s.

So it's getting weird. The radicals are no longer in the streets, spitting at cops, destroying property. They're now in office. They're making changes and taking names. They're protected. You aren't.

It's not the end of the world. But what's that look like anyway? Does it all come at once, or in dribs and drabs? Radicals are really good at this stuff.

They know America is a distracted ambivalent Gulliver, in the land of Lilliput, addicted to his screens. While we scrolled, they strolled right in. And tied us down.

While we got fat and relaxed - glued to Twitter and Tik Tok, the rads overtook teachers’ lounges, HR departments, government. And the only thing standing between us and these petty tyrants is a doddering president whose only passion is ice cream.

It's time to put the phone down and start stepping up. It's time to get as pissed off as they are. Playing Candy Crush or Words with Friends ain't gonna cut it anymore.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the August 5, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"