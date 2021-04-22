Greg Gutfeld: The media game of 'us versus them' won't stop with Chauvin's conviction

Only in the mainstream media is the system working not proof that the system is working.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC, APRIL 20: It's sort of a cultural make-up call. But I'm not happy. I'm not pleased. I don't have any sense of satisfaction. I don't think this is the system working ... This is the justice system trying to say that, "Hey, this is one bad apple."

So justice served is no justice at all. The New York Times called the Derek Chauvin verdict "a very rare conviction" which doesn't signal police accountability at all. It's just a one-off event because, as it put it, the "factors" of the Floyd case "will not apply to future police killings."

But maybe the Chauvin verdict is rare because incidents like these are rare. You wouldn't know it by the media's obsession with them, but police-involved deaths are, to use the Times' words, "very rare" events.

So why is the media focusing on these isolated events as opposed to thousands of Black homicide victims not killed by cops? Well, those crimes are like "Batman v Superman." They don't provide a good villain. So even with progress, the media still pushes its poison that we are a racially divided country where the police hunt down Blacks for fun. (And of course, you're still a racist.)

You'd think the great healer-in-chief would have used Tuesday night's event to bring us all together, since we're all pretty satisfied with the outcome? Nope.

JOE BIDEN: Systemic racism is a stain on our nation's soul, the knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans.

So much for unity. Maybe Biden said that so his own vice president wouldn't call him a racist again. The thing about systemic racism is that Joe Biden's been in office since 1970. He is the system. At fifty years, his political career could be an old White man itself.

At least the media is united. Look at these happy souls joining to take a picture of one person raising their fist.

Excellent work, everyone. I haven't seen something that staged since Chris Cuomo came out of his basement. When there's one demonstrator and the press has to rent a tour bus to photograph him, the only thing demonstrated is media manipulation.

And what of the "Squad?" I wonder if AOC believes the verdict was not justice.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: It's not justice, and I'll explain to you why it's not justice. It's not justice because justice is George Floyd going home tonight to be with his family. Justice is Adam Toledo getting tucked in by his mom tonight.

Bad news, everyone who spent months calling for justice for George Floyd: AOC thinks you're an idiot. Ilhan Ohmar called the trial "a minisclue step" and demanded disbanding the police. I guess when you describe 9/11 as "some people did something," a spike in crime doesn't seem so bad.

By the way, AOC and other members of the "Squad" spent thousands of dollars on private security despite calling on cities to defund police. It's as hypocritical as requesting police protection after trashing the cops, which is what Maxine Waters did over the weekend when she went to Minnesota. The last Democrat to request that many escorts was Eliot Spitzer. How odd that she wasn't scared of these particular cops.

Hey, I wonder what Don Lemon had to say about her rhetoric.

DON LEMON, CNN, APRIL 19: Was Maxine Waters really calling for people to loot and riot? I think most people with half a brain know that's not what she was doing.

This really speaks to Don's audience, people with half a brain. You'll also be relieved to know that Seventh Generation, a laundry detergent company, fully supports defunding the police. I guess their products are now free. I mean, what are they going to do, call the cops? Besides, there's nothing more racist than laundry products asking us to separate the Whites. If I were a cynic, I'd say they could donate their product to clean up the bloodshed and communities that need police, but the stuff is plant-based, so we know it doesn't work.

There's something going on here beyond the inane reactions. It's a big lie that America is divided into people who see these police incidents as horrible and those who don't. Did anyone see the video of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd and say, "Hey, that looks good to me"? No, people were disgusted across the board. Most people of all races want to get along with each other, make a living, and take care of their families. And in America, that's what most people do.

But the media can't thrive on agreement. There needs to be an "us versus them" to make the news interesting. They act like 2021 is still "Mississippi Burning" when the only thing burning is the Apple store, torched by a White kid with a "coexist" bumper sticker. Which is why CNN's entire premise is that all of us are hopelessly racist (and if you disagree, then you're racist), creating another "us versus them."

Wouldn't it be refreshing if once in a while CNN would point out what we have in common instead?

"You, ma'am, are making some great points right now."

"No, no, no, no. You, sir, have a very persuasive argument."

"We should hold police accountable--"

" --while respecting them for serving their community.

"That's what I'm saying."

"Yeah, me too."

"Why are we yelling?"

"I don't know, Jeff Zucker told me to yell."

So as Democrat-run cities devolve into crime-infested horror shows, your evening anchors will still push defunding. As it gets worse, they will blame you, the cops and anyone who thinks for themselves. This as blue cities continue to have the greatest disparities in wealth, opportunity and safety.

So people will leave and the poor among us -- White, Black and Brown alike --will stay behind in their police-defunded hellholes, and CNN will say it's systemic racism that's causing the spikes in crime. It's perfect. You don't need proof. If you live in a city run by Dems where a police force made up of working-class sons and daughters are treated like [expletive] while English majors in expensive black hoodies play vigilante, it's on you.

But the rising crime stats from the past year are clear. When you defund the police, you're funding suffering. That's why, if you can, you'll be leaving for that part of the country run by Republicans sooner than you think. (And you can still call them Nazis after they shovel your driveway. You'll be safe.)

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on the April 21, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"