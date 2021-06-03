Greg Gutfeld: Cause and effect can lead to bad things, if you don't consider consequences

You know what it's time for? Welcome to Democrat Corner, where your host, Greg Gutfeld gives a quick lesson in basic things to help Democrats stop ruining your lives. Tonight's very special episode: cause and effect! So you're probably wondering - what is cause and effect?? I’m a Democrat.

Simply put Democrat: it's when one thing makes another thing happen. For example, when Kat drinks too much tequila, she doesn't go to work the next day. That’s cause and effect. Then she stays home and watches "Forensic Files" all day, which makes her depressed. Cause and effect. Then she starts abusing horse tranquilizers. Cause and effect. Which is how I sold all those horse tranquilizers. Cause, and amazing effects.

See, cause and effect can lead to bad things, if you don't consider the consequences of your actions. For example: if you remove consequences to criminal acts, criminals will commit more crime! But if you punish crime -- crime goes away. Cause and effect!

You probably saw this horrible attack in NYC. It's one of many! The insaniac who punched her had been arrested 17 times, but bail reform, today, means no bail. And no jail. It's catch and release with fiends, instead of fish. The upside: the prisons aren't overcrowded. Downside: Chinatown emergency rooms are. That’s cause and effect.

Cause and effect - example 2. Mayor de Blasio cut 90 plus million dollars that was meant to build a new police precinct. Because police are bad! Screamed the media. Even the ones that guard their studios. But in the last five months, NYC has had 531 shootings - up from 295 in the same time frame. I'd do the math, but I’m too important for that. So now the mayor is reinstating the money for the precinct. We could have told him that would happen. We actually did. But apparently we were drowned out by the voices in his lumpy googly-eyed head.

Cause and effect, example 3. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, once pushed to cut the police budget by $22 million. Now he's proposing a $27 million increase. Wonder why? Well, homicides are up 17 percent. Cause and effect. Defunding, reducing the police force, and more people died. Probably minorities. But to libs, addition and subtraction is harder than calculus So as crime increased and law enforcement was vilified, what did we predict?

Example 4. More first-time gun buyers - me included. Ironically Democrat mayors are causing gun sales to increase. The New York Times just admitted this: roughly one-fifth of all gun purchasers last year were first-timers. And it ain’t old white boys like me. Nope, "half were women, a fifth were Black, and a fifth were Hispanic." And they were younger. And trying to take those guns increases the likelihood they’ll vote Republican. I do love that half the new purchases were from women. Now that's an accessory. It beats a fitness tracker. The highest concern for purchase was "personal safety." Apparently, guns are the new seat belts in 2021. And fewer people said it’s for sport and recreation. Today that's like calling my purse a messenger bag.

See - after the politicians and media decided to make your communities less safe, it's up to you to provide your own security. See - a White liberal doesn't need a gun to do damage. All he needs is a poisonous idea and a little power - and it will destroy communities quicker than 5000 Democrats moving to Huntsville. And they'll do it without a second thought. (Because they almost never have a second thought).

Look at Portland, Oregon. But not for too long - the flashbangs will burn out your retinas. According to John Nolte of Breitbart -on May 12th, it recorded its 30th murder of the year, that's five times more than were recorded during the same period in 2020 --This after last year Portland’s city council cut the police budget by nearly 15 percent. By the end of April, they had twice the number of shootings. And according to their hapless, pathetic mayor - who had to flee his own condo - the city had an 85 percent decline in downtown foot traffic. Unless you count the people running for their lives. Most of the remaining foot traffic is Antifa. And even when those creeps are arrested the DA declines charges like they’re a collect call from Hunter Biden. Cause and effect.

This seems like the easiest thing to learn. But not a single Democrat, can. We knew that Antifa - or as Joe Biden calls them "an idea" - being allowed to destroy a city, would destroy a city. We knew pushing the defunding of police and branding them psychopaths would weaken the forces - and lead to emboldened criminals and minority victims. They bear the brunt of this. You didn't have to be Miss Cleo to see this coming.

I wonder what the angry White male has to say.

Tom Shillue, Angry White Male: Oh, the liberal elites—well look, I have to say I like them okay. I have a lot of friends I describe that way and they’re good people. Good conversationalists. They like wine, books, good movie recommendations. Yea, I like them. By the way, I like babies and puppies too but I wouldn’t put them in charge of a city.

He's whiter than a Pat Boone family reunion. Let's check in on the angry Black male.

Tyrus, Angry Black Male: Hey, what’s up. You want to defund the police in your city, so the crime goes up, I’m not an entomologist but to keep crime down in my city, I would support my police department. It’s not rocket surgery. Nice day though.

So, Democrats, this has been today's lesson in cause and effect. Thank you for joining us on Democrat Corner. We hope that you remember some of it. Biden’s 78, but you have no excuse.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the June 2, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"