One week to election day Nov. 8: GOP, Democrats make final pitch to voters ahead of 2022 midterms
Republicans and Democrats battle it out for control of the House and Senate with just one week of campaigning left before election day. Follow Fox News for current updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail. Stay up-to-date here on events and latest news!
The Libertarian candidate in Arizona's senate race has dropped out and endorsed his Republican opponent.
Libertarian senatorial candidate Marc Victor, who was polling at 1% in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday, dropped out of the race Tuesday, throwing his weight behind Republican nominee Blake Masters.
Masters is facing Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterm election. "I've said from the very beginning that the reason I'm running for senate is to promote and get us in the direction of freedom and peace and civility," Victor said in a YouTube video announcing his endorsement.
Victor said at one point in his video, "[Masters] really is — in his heart and in his mind — he's in favor of doing everything he can to get us very sternly, very smartly in the direction of 'live and let live.' And that seems like a good tradeoff to me."
Masters, who sat down with Victor for a 20-minute recorded phone call on Monday, is hoping the competition-turned-endorsement will give him a boost in the polls.
"I’m here to ask you to vote," former President Barack Obama urged Democrats as he headlined large rallies in three crucial battleground states this past weekend on a nationwide tour aimed at giving the party a last-minute boos before Nov. 8.
Tuesday marks one week until Election Day 2022 when about a third of the Senate, all 435-members of the House of Representatives, and governors’ offices in 36 of the 50 states are up for grabs.
Democrats are facing historical headwinds — the party that wins the White House traditionally suffers major setbacks in the ensuing midterm elections — and a very rough political climate fueled by record inflation, soaring crime and a border crisis, and these are accentuated by President Joe Biden’s rebounding but still underwater approval ratings.
"It's real simple. People are fed up with open borders, high inflation, high crime. They're just fed up with this stuff, and the Democrats did it," GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
Live Coverage begins here