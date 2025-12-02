Giving Tuesday reminds us that all gifts, small and large, can change the world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is no coincidence that Giving Tuesday falls the week after Thanksgiving. After days of filling our plates during the holiday, our shopping carts on Black Friday and our calendars during the hustle and bustle of the season, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to slow down and pour out our time, money and energy to boost others in need out of the abundance we’ve been given. Instead of stuffing ourselves with more, we’re invited to do the opposite and turn gratitude into generosity.

Real fulfillment isn’t found in consuming more, but in living with purpose and generosity. Giving Tuesday redeems the shop-filled weekend and shifts our mindset from consumption to contribution and reminds us of the impact we can have when we show up for others. Fittingly, on Giving Tuesday, billionaires Michael and Susan Dell announced they are contributing $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for millions of American children — a powerful example of generosity that invests in children’s futures.

Billionaires aren’t the only people positioned to help others, anyone can. There is no shortage of people who need help, that’s why after nearly three decades of working as an undercover officer, I began leading a nonprofit with a simple but powerful mission — to fill in the gaps government programs and other organizations can’t.

Sometimes that means purchasing special medical equipment, so that a sick child can come home from the hospital, or providing glasses for a special needs child whose family can’t afford them or placing abused children in safe homes.

Our work at Boost Others, and that of hundreds of nonprofits across the country, would not be possible without the generosity of the community. Every giving hand makes a difference.

You don’t have to look far to realize needs abound in this world, and likely right next door in your own community. You may find yourself with a heart ready and willing to give, but paralyzed on how to do it. Often, our desire to make the biggest impact becomes the very thing that keeps us from taking any action at all.

Yet, God can do exceedingly and abundantly more when we give with open hands. We see it in the biblical story of the boy who offered his five loaves and two fish. A simple meal for one fed 5,000. The size of a donation isn’t the point — the generous heart seeking to serve others is.

This spirit of giving is not something we are supposed to tap into once a year. A generous life is meant to shape our daily choices, how we spend our time, how we treat people and how we use our resources. When generosity becomes a rhythm rather than a seasonal gesture, it shifts our perspective. We begin to notice needs we once overlooked, and we find ourselves more connected to the people and stories in the community around us.

This Giving Tuesday, I encourage everyone to give to local and global ministries or charities. Don’t worry about the size of your gift, and don’t give performatively or for the applause of others. Give humbly, out of an abundance of what you have been given. Even a small offering, when given in faith, can have a lasting impact.

While many nonprofits focus on meeting physical needs over the holidays, I believe the greatest need in the world today is spiritual. There is a need for hope, connection and purpose. When you partner with organizations that speak into those deeper needs, your generosity and impact is amplified.

We’re naturally wired to focus on filling our lives with more, more comfort, more things, more distractions. Yet, Giving Tuesday is a chance to shift that mindset and choose generosity over self-interest. But, we shouldn't let a calendar date dictate when to be generous. This should become an integral part of who we are, a habit that shapes our daily actions.

The spirit of giving doesn’t depend on wealth or recognition. It begins with a willingness to use what we have to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

So, with Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas ahead of us, let’s reflect on what we’re grateful for and remember one of our greatest blessings: the ability to serve, support and lift others up. A generous heart nourishes us far more than any Christmas gift, dessert or Cyber-Monday shopping deal ever will.