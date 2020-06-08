Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Andrew McCarthy: George Floyd killing – Derek Chauvin's first court appearance

Andrew McCarthy
By Andrew McCarthy | National Review
close
What does the 'defund the police' movement mean for cities?Video

What does the 'defund the police' movement mean for cities?

Fox News contributors Ted Williams and Andy McCarthy weigh in.

Lots of media are reporting about today’s first scheduled court appearance by fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the killing of George Floyd.

VON SPAKOVSKY AND STIMSON: GEORGE FLOYD RIOTERS – USE THIS FEDERAL LAW TO PUNISH VIOLENT CRIMINALS

As Rich and I discussed on The McCarthy Report podcast last week, Chauvin was arrested on a complaint, was amended last week. Neither he nor any of the other three officers involved in the killing of George Floyd has been indicted yet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Under Minnesota law, in a first appearance on a complaint, no plea is entered. Rather, the defendant is advised of the charges and the court ensures that counsel is assigned, that bail is set, and that the defendant understands his rights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because it is a homicide case, the prosecutor may advise the court and counsel whether the prosecutor’s office (in this case, the state attorney general in conjunction with the Hennepin County Attorney) will be proceeding to the grand jury to seek an indictment. Ordinarily, though, that advisory does not happen until the defendant’s second appearance on the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY ANDREW MCCARTHY

Andrew C. McCarthy is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a contributing editor of National Review. @andrewcmccarthy