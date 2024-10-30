Expand / Collapse search
Opinion

From Biden's 'garbage' to Trump’s 'losers.' Making sense of political insults in 2024

Political rhetoric is more charged than ever in this election cycle with some getting a pass while others face backlash

Lee Hartley Carter By Lee Hartley Carter Fox News
Published
Biden's 'garbage' gaffe may be 2024 campaign's 'October surprise'

Biden's 'garbage' gaffe may be 2024 campaign's 'October surprise'

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and Bryan Llenas provide details on the fallout after President Biden called former President Trump's supporters 'garbage' and updates from the campaign trail. Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen reacts.

The reactions to political rhetoric in today’s climate often seem baffling. Take former President Donald Trump, for example. When he unleashes insults—branding opponents and their supporters as "radical," "losers," "spoiled children" or even "the enemy from within"—it’s almost anticipated. Many Americans see him as a fighter, a bulldog taking on the political establishment and these remarks are viewed as part of his tough persona. Supporters love his directness and his willingness to "drain the swamp."

Now, contrast that with the fallout when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables" or when President Joe Biden labeled them as "garbage" the way he did on Tuesday night. 

The backlash has been swift and loud. 

WHITE HOUSE SEEKS TO PLAY CLEAN UP AFTER BIDEN CALLS TRUMP SUPPORTERS 'GARBAGE'

Why? Because Biden and Harris have positioned themselves as the candidates of decency and civility. When they stray from that image, it feels hypocritical. They are held to a different standard.  One they have created themselves. So, any lapsed behavior tends to raise eyebrows and stoke outrage.

What I find fascinating is how Trump supporters embrace these insults, wearing them like badges of honor. They proudly call themselves "deplorables" and even joke about it, saying things like, "I prefer rubbish to garbage; it’s classier." For these voters, it’s not about the insult itself; it’s about defiance against a political system they believe has long ignored them.

HARRIS RESPONDS TO BIDEN 'GARBAGE' REMARK FOR FIRST TIME

This dynamic starkly highlights the differences in reactions to political discourse. Trump's supporters celebrate his unapologetic style because it resonates with their hard-fought battle against perceived elites. Meanwhile, when Biden and Harris deviate from their civil demeanor, the scrutiny they face is intensified, reinforcing the perception of hypocrisy.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on Oct. 29, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The contrast in reactions highlights deeper divides in our political landscape. It’s about more than just words; it speaks to identity, loyalty, and the quest for recognition. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Political rhetoric is more charged than ever, with some getting a pass while others face backlash. Language carries significant weight, and how we interpret that language fundamentally shapes our perceptions of candidates. One thing is certain: authenticity is essential to trust.

Trump and Melania

Former First Lady Melania Trump applauds her husband former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. (Getty Images)

When you call half of America "garbage" or refer to Trump supporters as "deplorables," you’re making a blanket statement that reflects contempt for an entire group. In contrast, labeling some Democrats as "enemies from within" targets a select few individuals who are problematic. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Don’t get me wrong, both are inappropriate, but the former implies a deep-seated disdain for millions of people, which creates an almost insurmountable barrier to understanding or supporting the opposing side.

You can’t have it both ways; you can’t claim to hate the hater while also calling for unity. You can’t stand for an end to division and then contribute to it. This contradiction is at the heart of the difference in responses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LEE HARTLEY CARTER

Lee Hartley Carter is president of Maslansky + Partners, a language strategist, researcher and author of "Persuasion: Convincing Others When Facts Don't Seem to Matter" (TarcherPerigee, September 3, 2019). Follow her on X on @lh_carter.