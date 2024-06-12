Flag Day: The real symbol of unity in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every June 14, we celebrate Flag Day, a tribute to the American flag. Known as "Old Glory," its stars and stripes symbolize unity, pride and our shared values. It serves as a powerful emblem, uniting us under the foundational principles of freedom, equality and opportunity that define our republic.

This year, the Biden administration, along with the progressive media, academia and corporate America, has introduced the "Progress Pride Flag" which seems to evolve annually.

This flag is aimed at supporting individuals who feel marginalized, despite living in the most diverse and inclusive society in the history of the world. June has officially been designated as Pride Month, meaning we have a full 30 days set aside for a national celebration of what a specific group of people do with their genitalia.

As if this wasn't already overkill, October is LGBT History Month and November is Trans Awareness Month. With these and the other days sprinkled throughout the year intended to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, almost half the calendar year has been co-opted… all while veterans receive one day of recognition on Nov. 11. Telling.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JUNE 14, 1777, CONGRESS ADOPTS 'STARS AND STRIPES' FLAG, THE 'NEW CONSTELLATION'

The American flag's colors hold deep significance: red for valor and bravery, honoring the sacrifices of defenders of freedom; white for purity and innocence, reflecting foundational principles; and blue for vigilance, perseverance and justice, affirming our commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure equal rights for all, as enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Throughout history, the flag has been a powerful symbol of unity, reminding us of our strength in togetherness. It acts as a unifying force, welcoming all Americans to connect and feel a sense of belonging to something greater than themselves. More than mere fabric, the flag represents our shared identity and the resilient spirit of our nation.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPTEMBER 3, 1777, 'STARS AND STRIPES' FLIES IN BATTLE FOR FIRST TIME

In our politically divided nation, cherished symbols have been manipulated, polarizing people along party lines. It's disheartening to see Washington's elites and a sensationalist media endorse corporate agendas, such as allowing boys to compete in girls' sports, without acknowledging the ethical and psychological concerns.

How did we reach a point where such distortions of values are accepted without question?

The Stars and Stripes should never be reduced to a political trigger or strictly a symbol synonymous with conservatism; it holds far deeper significance. I cherish our flag for what it truly stands for: our shared dedication to liberty, justice and equality. One nation, under God.

It serves as a powerful reminder that, despite our diverse perspectives, we are all united as Americans with a common stake in shaping our nation's future.

On this Flag Day, let us remember the values the flag represents and strive to uphold them in our daily lives. Let us reject the forces that seek to divide us and instead embrace the unity that has allowed America to be the country all other countries strive to be like.

As we celebrate Flag Day in 2024, let us be reminded that the American flag is the ultimate symbol of inclusion and diversity. It is sufficient and deserving of recognition this month and every month.