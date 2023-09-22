Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Fetterman's fail, Biden's student debt heist, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The Biden administration has completely dissolved our southern border Video

Sean Hannity: The Biden administration has completely dissolved our southern border

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the impact of President Biden’s open border policies on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the impact of President Biden’s open border policies. Continue reading…

BERNIE SANDERS – Stand with the UAW to fight out-of-control corporate greed. Continue reading…

IMPEACH MAYORKAS – Hold Biden accountable for broken border. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Sarah Ashton-Cirillo is the American voice Zelenskyy didn’t see coming. Continue reading…

STUDENT DEBT HEIST – Biden just invented a new way to rob taxpayers. Continue reading…

SEEN AND UNSEEN – FOX News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on the NYC Council ignores city's actual problems, Senators are getting creative with new dress code, and more. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: New York City wants to spend dollars to erase history Video

PORN FOR KIDS? – Books aren't being banned at school. But Democrats, media do defend porn for kids in school libraries. Continue reading…

FETTERMAN FAIL – Senate dress code flap begs big question about America's steep decline. Continue reading…

LET THEM EAT CAKE – While you struggle with inflation, smug elites question your sophistication level. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

09.22.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.