SEAN HANNITY: Instead of a southern border, we now have a giant processing center

SEAN HANNITY: First, we start with our top story tonight. This is a serious topic. The Biden administration now has completely dissolved our southern border. It no longer exists in this country. Whether his feeble mind realizes this or not, Joe Biden is now not only violating the law and violating his oath to the Constitution, he's now officially endangering the national security of this country.

He is costing every single American, costing states and the country billions and billions and billions of dollars. Completely abdicating his role as commander in chief, sworn to uphold the law and our Constitution, and frankly, insulting every single one of us by lying to us. 'The border is secure.' No, it's not. Instead of a southern border, well, we now have a giant processing center-- 'Welcome. Joe Biden.' And by the way, anyone, everyone in the world who wants to come over and enjoy, let's see, free housing, free clothing, free food, free health care, free education, transportation.

Guess what? You get it all compliments of you, the US taxpayer. But the real draw for so many so-called asylum seekers is the tax-free US dollar. Now it's made by working under the table and this cash then is largely sent back home to loved ones in other countries. That's why most of these illegal immigrants happen to be single men, in spite of what liberals have been telling us for years.

By and large, they're not really seeking asylum. They're trying to make a buck. I don't blame them for that. But they got to do it legally. Now, today, a brand new record, 10,000 illegal immigrant crossings this one single day, mostly single men yet again.