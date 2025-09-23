Erika Kirk shows how we should forgive, ‘because it was what Christ did’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who would have ever imagined seeing "grace" as a common theme on the news? Yet, the words of Erika Kirk have prompted exactly that. Headlines, podcasts, news reports and blogs have reflected on her decision to extend forgiveness to the alleged assassin of her husband, Charlie. "That young man … I forgive him, I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

She deserved the standing ovation she received because each one of us knows the challenge of forgiveness.

Some people abandon the path of forgiveness because they perceive it to be impossibly steep. So, let’s be realistic about the act. Forgiveness does not pardon, excuse, or ignore the offense. Forgiveness is not necessarily reconciliation. A reestablished relationship with the transgressor is not essential or always even possible. Even more, the phrase "forgive and forget" sets an unreachable standard.

ERIKA KIRK'S FORGIVENESS OF HUSBAND'S ALLEGED KILLER SPARKS WIDESPREAD ADMIRATION

Forgiveness is simply the act of changing your attitude toward the offender; it’s moving from a desire to harm toward an openness to be at peace. The Bible urges us to be "tenderhearted, forgiving one another" (Eph. 4:32).

Forgiveness is a major step in the direction of a happy heart. When researchers from Duke University listed eight factors that promote emotional stability, four of them related to forgiveness.

1. Avoiding suspicion and resentment.

ERIKA KIRK SAYS SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BE THE ONE TO DECIDE IF HUSBAND'S KILLER GETS DEATH PENALTY

2. Not living in the past.

3. Not wasting time and energy fighting conditions that can’t be changed.

4. Refusing to indulge in self-pity when handed a raw deal.

Forgiveness leads to happiness. Interested in more joy? Try these steps.

RILEY GAINES PRAISES ERIKA KIRK AS SHE HONORS HUSBAND CHARLIE KIRK: 'I HAVE NO WORDS'

Decide what you need to forgive

Get specific. Narrow it down to the identifiable offense. "He was a jerk" does not work. "He promised to leave his work at work and be attentive at home." There, that’s better.

Ask yourself why it hurts

Why does this offense sting? What about it leaves you wounded? Do you feel betrayed? Ignored? Isolated? Do your best to find the answer, and before you take it out on the offender…

Take it to Jesus

No one will ever love you more than he does. Let this wound be an opportunity to draw near to your Savior. Does this experience and lack of forgiveness hamper your well-being? Does it diminish your peace? If the answer is yes, take steps in the direction of forgiveness. Talk to Jesus about the offense until the anger subsides. And when it returns, talk to Jesus again.

And if it feels safe, at some point…

CHARLIE KIRK URGED YOUTH TO REJECT 'SEXUAL ANARCHY' AND HOOKUP CULTURE, PASTOR RECALLS

Tell your offender

With a clear head and pure motives, file a complaint. Be specific. Not overly dramatic. Simply explain the offense and the way it makes you feel. It might sound something like this: "We agreed to make our home a haven. Yet after dinner you seem to get lost in emails and projects. Consequently, I feel lonely under my own roof."

If done respectfully and honestly, this is a step toward forgiveness.

Pray for your offender

You cannot force reconciliation, but you can offer intercession. "Pray for those who persecute you" (Matt. 5:44 NIV). Prayer reveals any lingering grudge, and what better place to see it! You are standing before the throne of grace yet finding it difficult to give grace?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Ask Jesus to help you

In her message, Erika Kirk explained that one motive to forgive is this: Jesus did. Hanging on the cross, he prayed, "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." (Lk. 23:34 NIV)

WHO IS ERIKA KIRK?: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE LATE CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW FROM THEIR LOVE STORY TO HIS LEGACY

Jesus left an example and Erika Kirk is choosing to follow it.

Let’s do the same.

Why does this offense sting? What about it leaves you wounded? Do you feel betrayed? Ignored? Isolated? Do your best to find the answer, and before you take it out on the offender…

Dear heavenly Father,

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I want to follow the example of Jesus and pray for those who injure me. I want to be like Jesus and be slow to anger. I want to be like Jesus and give grace. Thank you for giving me the ability to choose peace over anger. The path to forgiveness is not an easy one. Thank you for never calling me to do what you haven’t already done.

In the name of your precious Son, amen.