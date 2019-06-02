Douglas MacKinnon: Do Dems cling to Russian collusion delusion because that’s all they’ve got?

Across the United States, hundreds of thousands of poor, inner-city, mostly minority students are being condemned to a life of misery because of Democratic policies that protect corrupt teachers' unions and bad teachers.

The most at-risk, innocent children in our nation are deliberately being sacrificed to placate a powerful special interest. Children who are not only deprived of even the most basic of education, but who then fall victim to crime, and statistically shorter life-spans.

As these poor innocent children cry out for help, the response from Democratic leadership is: “Russia. Collusion. Impeachment.”

Across the United States, tens of millions of hard-working American taxpayers are being victimized and fleeced of their hard-earned money simply to prop up a tiny, privileged group of public employees who are mostly obedient to the Democratic Party. Those public employees have gold-plated pension and health care plans. Collectively, those plans cost trillions of dollars — that is with a "T."

It is no exaggeration to say that for the tens of millions of American crying out to their government for some kind of help, the response they most often seem to hear from Democrats are "Russia. Collusion. Impeachment."

As more and more states, counties, cities, and towns financially collapse from the burden of this giveaway, the besieged Americans forced to prop-up this Ponzi scheme with their tax dollars are crying out for help.

The answer from Democratic leadership is: “Russia. Collusion. Impeachment.”

On our southern border, hundreds of thousands of American citizens — including the Hispanic Americans who our mainstream media ignore — are growing more and more fearful for their safety as illegal immigrants stream across their property. Along with these incursions comes the fact that elements of the Mexican Army have crossed into U.S. territory to surround and detain American military personnel.

As these Americans grow more frustrated and fearful and cry out for the most basic of protection, Democratic leadership answers: “Russia. Collusion. Impeachment.”

As hard-working, tax-paying residents in a number of major cities under Democrat control — San Francisco is a prime example — look on in horror as their neighborhoods are transformed into massive homeless and sanctuary centers filled with trash, human waste, and needles, they plead for someone to step in and save them from this ideological nanny-state experiment gone wrong.

As they do, Democratic leadership answers: “Russia. Collusion. Impeachment.”

As rampant crime, gang activity, political corruption, and the targeting of police officers escalates in a number of American cities, the residents of those cities — the ones who have not already fled — are begging for help and protection. As they do, Democratic leadership answers: “Russia. Collusion. Impeachment.”

It is no exaggeration to say that for the tens of millions of American crying out to their government for some kind of help, the policy response they most often seem to hear from Democrats are those three words.

I spoke off-the-record with a major Democrat recently — who desperately wants President Trump out of office — who said: “If I hear those three words one more time, I am going to scream. We need to confront the president with real policies. Real alternatives. Not ideological nonsense which makes the far-left fringe of our party feel better but does nothing to help the people.”

How correct this Democrat is.

In the age of President Trump, the Democratic Party's leadership has become irrational and intellectually bankrupt.

Americans from every walk of life not only now realize that, but will vote accordingly.

