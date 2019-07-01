Douglas MacKinnon: The shameless smears of Melania Trump and now Stephanie Grisham

There is little that the liberal mainstream media fears more than an articulate, strong, intelligent, and successful Republican or conservative woman.

Most especially, one who supports President Trump.

Such a woman with a high profile speaking from an influential platform sends chills down their spines. It does so because they know the voice of that woman could and will reach women – and men – across the nation and expose the biased and unethical narratives they peddle on behalf of the Democrats and the far-left as misleading, false, and often, quite dangerous.

Well…life is nothing if not ironic.

For the last four years – since the day then-private citizen Donald J. Trump announced he was a candidate for president – some members of the media have been unfairly, relentlessly, and cowardly attacking Melania Trump. A woman who, when single, carved out a place for herself in a very tough industry. A woman who speaks six languages. A woman who is an exceptional mother. A woman who now, as first lady, not only brings class, elegance, and dignity to the White House but has decided to use her own platform to take on social media bullying.

In other words, a woman who would and should be seen as a role model, especially to young women across the country.

Many in the liberal media – along with Hollywood and academia – are truly terrified of the confidence, intellect, grace, and unbending resolve of Melania Trump, and feel they have to tear her down at every opportunity to prevent her strong and reasoned voice from reaching the American people.

And now, that biased and irrational fear has been doubled.

Stephanie Grisham – the very spokesperson of that feared-by-the-left first lady – has just been named as White House press secretary.

Antacids are now being gulped by the handfuls by these liberals while their therapists are being added to speed-dial.

A strong, capable, intelligent, and incredibly loyal Republican and conservative woman has just been named to the highest and most influential media platform in the nation.

Sadly, but quite predictably, job one for these unethical, unprofessional, and often deliberately dishonest journalists is to now attempt to undermine and delegitimize Stephanie Grisham in any and every way possible.

A single mother who established herself in the often brutal world of politics. A woman and a professional who personifies strength and confidence. A woman who has elicited praise and admiration from the men and women who have worked with her over the years. A woman who not only became a staunch defender of first lady Melania Trump, but of the first family.

A woman to be feared – and now smeared – by the corrupt left.

As with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, some in the media are seeking to unearth any negative news or mistakes from Grisham’s past and then exaggerate and twist that information solely for the purpose of hurting the new press secretary.

The members of the media who engage is such yellow-journalism failed when they went after President Trump, failed when they went after the first lady, and will fail yet again.

The American people know the real deal when they see it.

As these fake-journalists ignore the real issues plaguing the American people to engage in this shameful exercise, three questions need to be asked of them:

First, why are you so afraid of strong, confident, accomplished, and intelligent Republican and conservative women?

And second, why do you condescendingly have so little faith in the judgment of American women and voters?

Finally, are you really that petrified they might think for themselves?

