Deroy Murdock: In accusing Trump of anti-Semitism, Democrats play the projection game

Psychological projection has become a key characteristic of the left. If Democrats and their serfs in the liberal media complain about something, they most likely do it themselves, but pin it on an often blameless GOP. Consider their explanation of Hillary Clinton’s approval of the deal that handed the Kremlin 20 percent of America’s uranium supply, while investors in Uranium One Inc. donated $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. Yet the left has screamed, “Russian collusion!” at Donald Trump for nearly three years.

Likewise, Democrats and the left whitewash the anti-Semites in their midst and, instead, blame Trump — a decidedly pro-Jewish, pro-Israel president — whenever Jews are attacked or killed, as atrociously transpired on April 27, when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue near San Diego. He killed Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, and injured three others.

Predictably, the left engaged their only gear and trampled Trump.

“Why do these people feel they have license now to attack synagogues?” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. wondered on CNN. “This has really been fomented because of the rhetoric we’re hearing from the White House.”

According to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Poway and similar onslaughts “are borne out of hate — hate which has received new fuel in these last two years.”

