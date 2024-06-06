Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION

Democrats want to drive California into the ground, and drive our cars for us too

If California requires all cars to brake for us when we hit 10 mph over the limit, we’re in trouble

Brian Dahle By Brian Dahle Fox News
Published
close
Proposed California bill would require speed monitors on cars Video

Proposed California bill would require speed monitors on cars

Fox News' Douglas Kennedy provides details on California State Sen. Scott Weiner's proposal, which is an effort to combat traffic deaths in the state, and the pushback from critics. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Imagine driving down a secluded two-lane highway one evening – there are plenty here in California and across the country – and you need to speed up to pass another vehicle. You accelerate and move in to the oncoming lane. The posted speed limit is 55 mph, but you have to hit 65 to avoid oncoming traffic. You hit the gas, but then your car hits the brakes. 

If Democrats in Sacramento had their way, this would be a reality. And, to me, it’s a scary, and potentially deadly one. California Senate Bill 961, aimed to do just that. 

Sadly, it’s not the worst bill I’ve seen introduced this year, and as disturbing as it would be to put the government in the driver’s seat, it’s even more appalling that this is the kind of legislation California Democrats are prioritizing.

Aerial view of congested traffic

A motorcycle officer weaves through traffic on a Los Angeles freeway during the evening rush hour on April 12, 2023. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

If the government requires all cars to automatically brake for us when we hit 10 mph over the limit, we’re in trouble. And, if Democrats in Sacramento think this is our most important issue, then buckle up, because we’re in it for one heck of a ride.

YOUNGKIN DECLARES 'INDEPENDENCE FROM CALIFORNIA' AS VIRGINIA EXITS EMISSIONS PACT

To put it lightly, we’re facing some pretty tough issues in our state right now – rising crime, rampant homelessness, sky-high taxes and the high cost of living, just to name a few. Not to mention, a massive state budget deficit.

As a representative in the California state Senate, it’s my job to fight for our communities and fix these pressing issues so we can live safely and affordably in the state we love to call home. And, that’s the job of every one of my legislative colleagues too, regardless of where they’re from or what party they belong to. 

California Democrats push bill to hire illegal immigrants for state jobs Video

Sadly, Democrats in Sacramento are missing the mark. They share no interest in working together to balance the budget, solve California’s climbing crime rates, or make life more affordable for everyday Californians, like you and me. 

CALIFORNIA BILL WOULD BAN SCHOOLS FROM TELLING PARENTS IF STUDENT IDENTIFIES AS LGBTQ: 'GUT-AND-AMEND'

Instead, they’re focused on harebrained initiatives that solve none of these critical issues, and serve only to force big government deeper into every facet of our lives.

They’ve introduced a horde of other ridiculous bills this year. Measures that force schools to hand out condoms, ban plastic grocery bags, outlaw propane canisters for camping stoves and the list goes on. Cockamamie concepts that only further tarnish the Golden State, and have no business being enacted into law. 

California is a 'basketcase of failure': Guy Benson Video

I fought hard against this government overreach bill as soon as it was introduced and thankfully, with the help of my Republican colleagues, I was able to force the bill to be toned down. Currently, the measure only proposes that your car will beep at you when you exceed the speed limit. 

CALIFORNIA STATE SENATE PASSES 3 REPARATIONS BILLS AFTER APOLOGIZING FOR SLAVERY: 'DEBT THAT'S OWED'

What the "beep" are they thinking? 

This is an unnecessary intrusion on our daily lives. No doubt, Democrat lawmakers will be back next year aiming to step on our toes and put their feet on our pedals once again. 

Rubio's closes 48 California restaurants due to rising prices Video

They always want more. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

I advocate for everyday Californians because that’s who I am, and that’s who I care about. I only wish that Sacramento Democrats would focus on affordability. 

The California State Legislature must address the issues that matter most to Californians, and enact righteous laws. It’s time to take the wheel and lead by driving down costs, and making California a safer and more affordable place to live and raise our families. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Brian Dahle, a Republican, represents California's 1st Senate District, which contains all or portions of 15 counties in Northern California. 