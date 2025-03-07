Democrats say they stand for women. In reality, they can't even say what a woman is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democrats are facing a tough moment following President Donald Trump’s election. What do they believe and who do they want to be? Their childish outbursts at the joint address left it unclear.

You’d be excused for thinking they cared about women. After all, many of them arrived at President Trump’s address to Congress wearing pink. New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said the pink was to "raise the alarm about the negative impacts (Trump’s) policies are having on women."

But what does this solidarity with women entail? Conservative provocateur Matt Walsh’s popular documentary from a few years ago asked, "What Is a Woman?" Democrats are clear that they have no idea.

Two months earlier, many of the same women, from the Democratic Women's Caucus, voted against H.R. 28, the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in the House," with their Senate counterparts following suit on a similar bill in the beginning of March. Only two Democrats in the House, Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar, both from Texas, voted in favor of keeping biological boys out of girls’ sports. No Senate Democrats did.

The opposition to boys playing in girls’ sports is fairly lopsided. A New York Times/Ipsos survey from January found that nearly 80% of Americans, and even 67% of Democrats, said biological males should not be allowed to compete with females. That number was 94% for Republicans. So, what are Democrats thinking? In politics, these kinds of numbers make for an easy call.

Democrats are largely controlled by special interest groups that keep moving them ever leftward. They can’t be seen as giving Trump a win, even on an issue as popular as saving girls’ sports, because they will be attacked by their own base.

Earlier in the day, the pink-attired Democratic Women's Caucus held a news conference at the Capitol with signs that read "Trump betrays women for billionaire tax cuts." What does that even mean? What tax cuts has Trump proposed that will hurt women?

It’s a sideshow to deflect from the reality that it’s Democrats who are hurting and betraying women for their political agenda. At Trump’s Joint Address to Congress, they sat stone-faced, and didn’t applaud the various female heroes in the audience. They didn’t clap in memory of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old murdered by illegal immigrants, or for her mother Alexis as Trump spoke directly to her and said he would be naming a national wildlife refuge in Jocelyn’s honor.

No clapping for January Littlejohn, a Florida mom who stood up for her child after her school created a plan to use a different name and pronouns at school without the knowledge of the parents. And they certainly didn’t applaud Payton McNabb, who suffers from a brain injury after being hurt in a high school volleyball game against a biological boy. McNabb’s very existence shows how little they care for girls, their pink outfits notwithstanding.

It’s not the first time that Democrats in Congress have tried color-coordinating their outfits to send a confused message. In 2017, over 60 House Democrat female members wore white, in a nod to the suffragettes who wore the color to protest for their right to vote. The suffragettes were fighting for something. What are Democrats fighting for today? Even they don’t seem to know.

In the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," the popular girls wore pink on Wednesdays so everyone could tell right away who didn’t belong. Democrats can keep trying that, to exclude 80% of the country who don’t agree with their policies, but they can’t pretend they do it for women.