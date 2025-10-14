AMB. CHARLES KUSHNER: Trump delivered peace and a future where others only talked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The guns have fallen silent in Gaza. All 20 living hostages are home — at last. After months of war and suffering, Israelis and Palestinians can finally look toward a horizon of calm.

Hearing the news, I felt the same emotion I had at the announcement of the Abraham Accords, when my son Jared helped break down barriers once thought impossible. Once again, America has delivered real results.

This peace emerged from the tireless work and leadership of a president who deals in results, not rhetoric.

From the beginning, President Donald Trump made two principles unmistakably clear.

First, Israel has an absolute right to defend itself — not a conditional one, not subject to foreign approval.

Second, the Arab nations that choose stability and prosperity over extremism are not America’s clients, but its honored partners. Rather than distance himself from our allies, he has drawn them closer — and forged new ones.

That clarity reshaped the diplomatic map. While others debated language, Washington built leverage. The president developed a plan, got buy-in from the entire world, and then closed the deal.

The result is before us. Hamas agreed to release every hostage. Israel, assured of U.S. support, accepted a cease-fire that preserves its right to defend its people. And governments around the world will pledge to lead Gaza’s reconstruction — not as a reward for terror, but as an investment in regional stability.

This is the Trump Doctrine at work: support Israel one hundred percent, support the Arab world one hundred percent, and never confuse moral clarity with moral distance.

Too many past diplomats mistook "balance" for virtue — as if peace required splitting the difference between democracy and terror. President Trump rejected that illusion. He understood that genuine peace cannot come from equidistance, but from standing firmly with those who reject violence and honoring those who seek coexistence. While others moralized, America mobilized. While others performed outrage, America performed diplomacy.

It is the same realism that produced the Abraham Accords — pragmatic partnerships built on trust, not lectures. The same logic that dismantled ISIS and contained Iran’s proxies has now brought quiet to Gaza.

This is not triumphalism. It is a sober recognition that effective diplomacy demands seriousness — the credibility to reward responsibility and punish aggression. When Washington acts with that clarity, peace becomes possible.

Now begins the harder work: turning calm into reconstruction, and reconstruction into reconciliation.

Gaza must be rebuilt — but not as a base for militants. The Palestinian people deserve schools, jobs, and leadership untainted by terror. Palestinian leaders must reform. Arab and European partners will have America’s full backing, provided they strengthen moderation, not extremism.

Israel, for its part, can count on what it has always had from President Trump: an unshakable American commitment to its security and legitimacy.

This peace is not a miracle of circumstance; it is a product of will. It shows that firmness and fairness are not opposites but allies — that peace is born not of hesitation, but of conviction.

Blessed are the peacemakers.