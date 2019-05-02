David Webb: Opportunity is the American dream

Every day, Americans work hard to achieve their piece of the American pie.

For too many reasons to list, there are those who cannot take hold of opportunity.

In the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the Opportunity Zones program – a community development program to encourage investment in distressed communities across the nation – was launched.

We have fought at best a holding action – not a true war on poverty. For decades since the liberal Great Society was launched, government and government programs have thrown money rather than solutions at a complex problem. Our poverty rate remains relatively the same after trillions of dollars have been spent.

Government has a role to play but government is not the only answer. The private sector must be involved. Individuals and communities must also play their part.

Investment in human capital to give individuals and therefore communities the opportunity to develop and sustain that development is the solution.

For the first time since the Great Society, we have deployed a strategy that involves multiple federal agencies, private sector, faith-based organizations and individual responsibility to lift Americans out of poverty rather than just housing the poor.

In a short time there has been remarkable success but we have a long way to go

