David Webb: Many Dems in Congress are also running for president – Are any of them doing their real jobs?

It is the height of the political season and in this case on the Democrat side where many are running for president.

I wonder who among them is doing their job effectively in Washington?

After all, agree or disagree with their policies, we, you the people elected them to do their jobs...not run for their next job.

I know, it’s an ideal and at times even I can be a bit of an idealist. Aren’t you at some time? As the narratives both old and new are developing in the campaigns something becomes more obvious. Almost daily it is the “nails on the chalkboard” sound of political attacks.

The target of these attacks, President Trump, the Republicans and any who don’t identify as "left enough."

Imagine for a moment what it will be like when Democratic candidates face each other on the debate stage. Those who would be our political masters and their consultants in the political class have begun to carve up America into political serfs.

The leftists in the Democrat Party do not seek to serve in the office but to have political servitude by the newly defined victims classes and the “enemy” and you all play a part.

There is a difference between honest recognition of differences between ethnic groups and pitting Americans against each other based on the color of skin, land of origin even if decades or hundreds of years ago. Even gender under some definition has a role to play. You, all of you, have no need for independent thought because they will decide how you must think.

Don’t worry white, non-liberals especially those of you in “flyover country.” Your role has been defined. You are simply the enemy and they have dug up the past and the specter of “colonial racism” while calling for revenge at the ballot box.

For historical accuracy and contrast on slavery in any form. Slavery in the United States ended in 1865 and by contrast in West Africa not until 1875. It has never been and is not, even today, just about whites owning blacks.

We need a reality check on the politics of racism.

Adapted from David Webb's "Reality Check" monologue on Fox Nation.

